Zaniah Christian developed a love for running early in life along with a dream to compete at the highest level possible.
That passion is why the Lewisville resident is among dozens of kids from the Denton area and beyond who have packed the track at Denton High most weeknights this summer.
Members of the IBTT (I’m Better Than That) Blazers track team gradually trickled onto the track Tuesday night. Some came in track spikes, others in sneakers.
Parents set up lawn chairs in any sliver of grass they could find to watch one of the finest developmental programs in the area for young athletes.
Ryan football standouts Ja’Tavion Sanders and Austin Jordan ran for the Blazers before becoming national class football recruits.
Christian, who is in the sixth grade, is among those hoping to be next in line as a track athlete.
“I’ve enjoyed running with the club since I started,” Christian said. “Running competitively is my dream. The coaches have helped me progress as a runner. They helped me get my arms right and make sure that I build up my speed.”
Felecia and Sparty Jordan, as well as a host of other volunteer coaches, have been helping young athletes like Christian chase their dreams for more than a decade since the group’s humble beginnings.
Felecia Jordan started the club with her daughter, three friends and a simple concept.
“We want them to understand that they’re better than the statistics may be placed on them,” Felecia Jordan said. “In the society we’re in now, no one is really saying how many of our kids are going to be doctors, lawyers and teachers. More emphasis is placed on how many won’t finish school, how many will end up in jail and many other negatives.
“They have to change the narrative by knowing they’re better than that.”
That simple concept is where the team gets its name. IBTT is short for I’m Better Than That.
Felecia Jordan and the club’s other coaches are volunteers and have built a competitive team that includes more than 200 kids every summer.
The group is preparing for a series of meets in the next few weeks that will offer runners like Christian a chance to make their mark on the regional, state and national level.
The team will compete in the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation regional meet this weekend in Weatherford. Several of those athletes are expected to advance to the state meet in Corpus Christi later this month, while a select few will go on to participate in the Junior Olympics in Humble.
For athletes like Christian, those meets are a way to progress toward following in the footsteps of Sanders and Austin Jordan, who are headed to Texas to play for the Longhorns. Felecia Jordan and the club’s other coaches pride themselves on helping their top athletes navigate the recruiting process and earn scholarships.
“I’m looking forward to the meets we have coming up so I can be seen by coaches and further my talent,” Christian said.
MarQuice Hill Jr. can attest to the difference competing for the IBTT Blazers can make for young athletes. This is his fourth year running with the team. Hill credits his development as a football player in part to the foundation the club provided him.
Hill was a second-team selection on the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s All-Area Football team last year.
“Working out with the club prepared me for high school as far as conditioning and building my speed,” Hill said. “High school is a whole other level.”
Jordan Washington will be a freshman at Ryan this fall and can also see the difference running for the club has made in his development.
“It helped me with my running form,” Washington said. “I had bad form. The coaches fixed it in a week. They’re helping out a lot of kids in the community.”
Those coaches do more than just help young athletes with the finer points of the sport. They’re also helping several get into sports, make friends and find pursuit that motivates them.
Those opportunities are why Denton resident Leonard Oshodi had his 7-year-old son, Mario, join the club. Mario had never participated in organized sports before joining the IBTT Blazers.
“We wanted to find something he could do with other kids and learn about team camaraderie,” Oshodi said. “We got an email about the club, drove by and met the coaches. We loved their energy and the story of how they got to this point.”
Matthew Fletcher, a Northlake resident, has two daughters, including a 10-year-old who runs with the club. Fletcher was planning to have his daughter join another team when he happened upon the Blazers’ practice and was impressed by the drills and level of instruction the club’s athletes receive.
He has since been impressed with those coaches’ dedication to their athletes. All of the money the club raises goes directly to the athletes to help pay for travel and other expenses.
“It’s a family atmosphere,” Fletcher said. “The coaches are dedicated and truly care about the kids. They were out here until 9:30 last night making sure the kids are ready for regionals.
“The club teaches kids about consistency, dedication and sportsmanship. That builds their character.”
Heading out of town for meets is a special event for some of the club’s athletes.
“We are about giving opportunities to kids who wouldn’t have them otherwise,” Felecia Jordan said. “For a lot of them, going to meets is a vacation.”
That is the case for Macavion Hill, who attends Tidwell Middle School in Roanoke. He’s run with the club for four years.
“The coaches are really positive, teach you a lot and have fun doing it,” Hill said.
Hill is among the host of IBTT athletes who is looking forward to traveling with the team in the next few weeks.
“I’m excited about the regional and state meets,” Hill said. “We have a lot of fun when we go to meets. We get to stay in a team hotel and stay up. It’s like a vacation on the days we don’t we run.”