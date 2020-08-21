ARGYLE — The date and time have been etched into Tito Byce’s memory.
At 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2019, Argyle’s running back hit a hole up the middle, cut outside and shook off a Melissa defender. In seconds, he crumpled to the ground, clutching his left knee.
“At first, I was like, ‘Dang, that hurt,’” Byce recalled. ”I couldn’t get up. I tried to get up, but [my knee] just buckled on me. That wasn’t good at all.
“I will never forget that day.”
Receiver Cade Merka helped Byce up, and as he made his way to the sideline, Byce was greeted by then-offensive coordinator Tate Wallis.
Wallis, who is now the quarterbacks coach at UNT, asked Byce what happened. His face went flush when he got the answer.
“I told him my knee popped, and [Wallis] got pale,” Byce said. “That made me freak out. I went on the sideline and they checked it out. They were trying to make me think [my ACL] wasn’t torn so I wouldn’t freak out, but I knew in the back of my mind it was.”
MRI results in the coming days confirmed Byce’s worst fear. The ACL in his left knee was destroyed.
But for Byce, the more frustrating element was not being able to suit up as the Eagles embarked on yet another deep playoff run.
“It was very tough to watch,” Byce admitted. “I love watching my team play, but I’d much rather be out there trying to contribute and make a run at the state championship.”
After compiling 823 yards and 10 touchdowns through seven complete games, Byce’s season was over. Byce injured his knee early in the first quarter of Argyle’s eighth game, which it went on to win 70-48 over Melissa.
In the following weeks, the Eagles claimed their 11th consecutive district title. Argyle went on to advance to the region final before bowing out to Class 4A Division I runner-up Waco La Vega.
As Byce looked on, he vowed to come back stronger than ever.
“Whenever I got hurt, I told myself I wasn’t going to be a bum,” Byce said. “I was going to get better. I got in the weight room about twice a day, six days per week.”
The results have been staggering.
Nearly 10 months removed from his injury, Byce has put on roughly 15 pounds of muscle. He enters his senior season weighing roughly 200 pounds.
And nearly everyone at Argyle has taken notice.
“If he doesn’t win like Offensive Player of the Year, there’s something wrong,” said offensive lineman Jack Tucker, who is committed to Texas Tech. “The dude is a freak.
“He gets from zero to 60 so fast. He can hit a gap and just take off. But he’s really patient and smart, too. If he makes a cut, he’s gone. No one is catching him.”
Byce’s commitment to the weight room and adding muscle mass was crucial to his recovery in the eyes of Argyle coach Todd Rodgers.
Rodgers was at the University of Texas in the mid 90’s when future NFL running back Priest Holmes suffered a knee injury. Much like Byce, Rodgers said Holmes used the injury as a chance to get stronger.
“[Holmes] credits the injury to slowing him down and giving him the opportunity to put on needed muscle,” Rodgers said. “That’s a story I’ve shared many, many times with injured athletes. Yes, it’s a setback, but let’s use this as an opportunity to put on heavy muscle and commit to the weight room.”
A majority of Byce’s recovery centered around strengthening his hamstring, which doctors took a graft of to repair his ACL. Byce admits some days were tougher than others, but in the end, credits his upbeat personality to getting him to the finish line.
“He’s a high-energy kid to begin with,” said Rodgers of Byce. “I know there were mountaintops, and there were valleys. The good thing about it is, he’s a kid you can read his emotions pretty well. You can encourage him.”
Now healthier than ever, Byce is poised to lead yet another loaded Argyle team with lofty aspirations.
Except this season, Byce intends to etch another date and time into his memory — the moment the Eagles win a state championship.
“I feel 100%. I’ve never felt better,” Byce said. ”I know we can win state. There’s no doubt in my mind. This is one of the best teams we’ve had in a while.”