The only baseball coach Braswell has ever known is retiring.
Donnie Watson, who built the Bengals' program from the ground up when the school opened in 2016, is stepping aside after five years at the helm.
Watson will turn 67 on Sunday and has spent the last 35 years in coaching and education at the collegiate and high school level.
"I've always heard you would know," said Watson of his decision to retire. "It's kind of funny. I get older but the kids stay the same age. The program is set right now in such a fashion where someone is going to come in, and they don't have to start over. All they have to do is turn the key, and they're ready to run."
Watson guided Braswell to its first district title in school history in any sport, as the Bengals were the District 5-5A co-champions in 2018.
Braswell went on to beat Aledo in Game 1 of its bi-district series before falling in three games, but the Bengals picked up the school's first-ever playoff win in any sport.
"I think it's really hard to quantify exactly what he's done with that program," Braswell head football coach and athletic coordinator Cody Moore said. "He's done such a good job of building it the right way.
"He is such an awesome guy. He's a good guy to have on campus and a good guy to have as part of the coaching staff. He works his tail off. I'm very thankful for what he's done here and the shape he's leaving our baseball program in. He's done a great job."
Prior to Braswell, Watson spent 10 years as an assistant coach at TCU from 1993-2003. He then started the baseball program at Stephen F. Austin in 2004 and spent four years in Nacogdoches. Watson coached at Trinity Christian in 2011-2012 before taking a job at Haltom in 2013.
Watson then came back to be an assistant coach at Denton for two years before taking over at Braswell.
During his tenure with the Bengals, Watson helped mold several standout players, including Arkansas commit Jayson Jones and former pitcher Nick Perry, who was a first-team all-district selection.
"They gave me everything they had, and I gave them everything I had," Watson said. "It's just the perfect time [to retire]. I'm never leaving them. The biggest thing is when a kid tells me he wants to be the best he can be, I'm going to jump in his back pocket and be there until he gets married. Then his wife is going to tell him what to do for the rest of his life."