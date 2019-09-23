What looked like an epic clash between two of the top quarterbacks in college football just a few weeks ago was suddenly called off on Monday, when Houston quarterback D'Eriq King announced he would sit out the remainder of the season as a redshirt.
King and the Cougars were set to face North Texas and standout quarterback Mason Fine on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
Fine will still be on the field for the Mean Green, who will take on a far different Houston team after a wild day for the Cougars.
BREAKING NEWS: Source to Houston Chronicle: UH QB D'Eriq King to sit out rest of season, redshirt https://t.co/xsJsCKpCZO via @houstonchron— Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) September 23, 2019
The Houston Chronicle reported Monday afternoon that King would sit out the remainder of the season and redshirt to preserve a season of eligibility. Speculation ran rampant that King would leave the program as a graduate transfer until later in the afternoon, when King and wide receiver Keith Corbin both announced they would spend the rest of the season as a redshirts and return to Houston in 2020.
"I came here to play football for the University of Houston and that is not changing," King said in a statement released by the school. "After carefully thinking through this process with my family and coach [Dana] Holgorsen, I have decided the opportunity to redshirt this season gives me the best chance to develop as a player, earn my degree and set up me up for the best success in the future."
The NCAA adopted a rule last season that allows players to appear in four games and still redshirt. King and Corbin have both played in four games.
King and Corbin bowing out for the remainder of the year fundamentally alters a game that offers UNT the opportunity to break through for a notable nonconference win.
King is one of the most productive players in college football and set the record for consecutive games with at least one passing and one rushing touchdown at 15 last week in a loss to Tulane.
King is averaging 243.8 yards of offense per game. Corbin has 11 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Both are in their first season playing for Holgorsen. Houston hired the former West Virginia coach in the offseason.
Houston entered the season with high expectations but dropped its season opener at Oklahoma and lost a close game to Washington State.
The Cougars had a chance to get back on track in their American Athletic Conference opener against Tulane but fell 38-31 on Thursday. That loss left Houston at 1-3 and with little chance of reaching its lofty goals in Holgorsen's debut campaign.
King and Corbin decided to use their redshirt seasons and return for another crack at their senior campaigns in 2020 after graduating.
"Having the opportunity to take time and focus on the completion of my degree, plus having the chance to develop as a student-athlete is why I have decided to redshirt for the remainder of the 2019 season," Corbin said.
The loss of both King and Corbin will leave Houston with far less firepower in its matchup with UNT and Fine.
Fine is the leading active passer in college football with 10,357 yards.
UNT is off to a 2-2 start and hammered UTSA 45-3 in its Conference USA opener last week.
Houston is expected to turn to Clayton Tune with King out of the picture for the year. The younger brother of former UNT quarterback Nathan Tune is listed as Houston's backup quarterback.
Clayton Tune started the final two games of his freshman season at Houston when King was out with an injury. He threw for 795 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
Nathan Tune threw for 1,226 yards for UNT from 2007-10.