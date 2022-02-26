Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 22-4 and 15-1 in Conference USA play on Saturday when it clinched the league's regular season title. The Mean Green sealed an NIT bid and a safety net if they don't win the conference tournament and claim C-USA's automatic NCAA tournament bid.
Now what?: UNT will look to bolster its case for an at-large NCAA tournament bid and a better tournament seed no matter what path the Mean Green take to get there in a two-game road trip to UTSA and UTEP next week.
Say what?:
“We have reached a goal, but it’s not the goa. This is a step. It’s not the top. I felt it in the celebration. It was weirdly measured because we know we have more to play for. It wasn’t like everyone hanging from the rafters.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green still having goals to strive for after beating Louisiana Tech.
Star of the day: Tylor Perry came through when UNT needed him most in its win over Louisiana Tech. He had a terrible night shooting the ball going 1-for-10 from the field.
He came through late, though, hitting two free throws with 2:19 left. He then drilled a 3 in the closing seconds to seal the win. Perry finished with nine points.
Our take: UNT took what seems like an important step as a program by winning a C-USA title for the third straight season.
Basketball has always been a hard sell at UNT. The Mean Green drew 8,522 for its win over a solid Louisiana Tech team.
UNT didn't play its best but came through late and gave the fans who showed up a reason to come back.
The fact the Mean Green did it on a night Perry struggled is all the more impressive. UNT will have more and more to sell recruits going forward.
The amazing part of it all, and this was discussed after the game, is that McCasland has done an terrific job over five seasons. If you take out the five years Tony Benford was a UNT, the Mean Green have nine 20-win seasons, three NCAA tournament bids, an NCAA tournament win, a CBI championship, three conference tournament titles, three conference regular season titles or co-titles and a whole lot of impressive wins over the last 11 non-Benford seasons.
That's the stuff great basketball programs are made of.
What will be interesting to see is how this season continues to vault UNT forward as a program.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.