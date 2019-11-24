Final: No. 15 Utah State 68, North Texas 59
Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 2-5 on the season after losing its second straight game in the final stages of the Jamaica Classic on Sunday. The Mean Green played two games on the island, including a loss to Rhode Island on Friday.
Now what?: UNT will face rival UTA on Dec. 2 in Arlington after an extended break.
Star of the day: Umoja Gibson continued his stellar play by scoring 19 points and posting three steals in the Mean Green's loss to Utah State. The sophomore's quickness gave the Aggies trouble. He was able to get into the lane and also hit three shots from from behind the 3-point arc.
Gibson has scored at least 19 points in each of UNT's last three games.
Say what?:
“It’s disappointing. It’s not good enough. There’s no justifying it. We should have won the basketball game, because we fought well enough to win the game for about 35 minutes to do it. We just didn’t finish.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach.
Our take: UNT was on the verge of pulling off a stunner on Sunday. The Mean Green were up 59-57 after Gibson made a layup at the 4:11 mark of the second half.
UNT didn't score another point the rest of the way. Utah State closed the game on an 11-0 run.
The game marked the second time this season that UNT has been in a tight game against a nationally ranked team late only to come up short. The Mean Green also fell at VCU 59-56.
UNT has played a brutal schedule early and also lost at Arkansas. The Mean Green will have to hope the approach of playing a tough schedule will pay off later in the season during Conference USA play.
UNT continues to get a lot out of Deng Geu in addition to Gibson. The graduate transfer forward finished with 18 points and seven rebounds against Utah State.
The Mean Green struggled to get consistent production out of anyone else and shot just 21.7% (5 of 23) from beyond the 3-point arc.
UNT played well enough defensively to win but couldn't come up with the points they needed late.