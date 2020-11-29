Final: Arkansas 69, North Texas 54
Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 1-1 on the season after its first road game of the year.
Now what?: The Mean Green will host Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday in a game that was added to UNT's schedule in the last few days.
Star of the day: Terrence Lewis II scored 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting in UNT's loss to the Razorbacks. Lewis hit a 3 and led UNT in scoring after coming off the bench.
Say what?:
"We got stalled by their pressure. We were on our heels to start the game. They were more aggressive and maintained a level of energy to the way they played the game. It really disrupted our offense and led to turnovers, which led to easy baskets for them. That was the difference."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT head coach.
Our take: UNT faced its first big test of the season when it took on Arkansas. The Razorbacks were too much for UNT to handle.
Arkansas pressured the Mean Green and forced 16 turnovers. UNT struggled to handle the Razorbacks size and athleticism.
UNT hit just two 3s after setting a program record 21 in a season-opening win over Mississippi Valley State.