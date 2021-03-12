Final: North Texas 54, Louisiana Tech 48
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved to 16-9 and reached the Conference USA tournament final after winning their third straight game in the event. UNT, the No. 3 seed from the West, knocked off Old Dominion, the No. 2 seed from the East, before topping Louisiana Tech, the top seed from the West.
Now what?: UNT will face Western Kentucky, the top seed from the East in the C-USA tournament title game at 8 p.m. on Saturday. UNT will have a chance to advance to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010 with a win.
Star of the day: Senior point guard Javion Hamlet scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed our five assists in UNT's win. Hamlet played 37 minutes and continued to be an iron man for a shorthanded UNT team.
Say what?:
“It takes a guy like Javion Hamlet who believes in you to come in and elevate the program like he has. I can’t say enough about what he and Zach Simmons meant to the team today. They did what seniors are supposed to do. They want to win championships."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on his top two seniors, who came to UNT before he turned it around.
Our take: UNT continued its remarkable run through the C-USA tournament on Friday with a win over Louisiana Tech.
UNT has won three straight games in the event after losing three straight to cap the regular season.
The question now is if UNT has any gas left heading into a game against Western Kentucky. McCasland left little doubt that he believes UNT has enough energy left to win a fourth game in four days.
UNT is looking for its first NCAA tournament berth since 2010. The Mean Green have leaned on their starters throughout the tournament and saw them come through again against the Bulldogs.
Hamlet was terrific and had plenty of help. Mardrez McBride continued his run of success by hitting three 3s on his way to scoring 11 points. Thomas Bell and Zachary Simmons both added 10.
UNT will need all of those players to be at their best again against a solid WKU team that is talented and deep.
Charles Bassey was named the C-USA Player of the Year and is a load in the middle. The HIlltoppers also have a deep backcourt.
It will be interesting to see how UNT approaches trying to shut down the Hilltoppers.