North Texas coach Ross Hodge was named Conference USA's best men's basketball assistant on Friday by Stadium.
The site surveyed coaches in the league to arrive at its list of the top five C-USA assistants.
Hodge was one of the original members of Grant McCasland's UNT staff and has played a key role in the Mean Green's success the last three years. UNT won the College Basketball Invitational in McCasland's first season and captured the C-USA regular season title last year, when Hodge served as the Mean Green's defacto defensive coordinator.
UNT allowed just 63.3 points per game in the 2019-20 campaign, the top total in the league.
McCasland credited the Mean Green's success defensively largely to Hodge.
Hodge's contributions to UNT's success haven't gone unnoticed. He was a highly successful junior college coach before becoming an assistant at the Division I level.
There is a good chance a school will offer Hodge the opportunity to run his own major college program in the next few years.
The fact Hodge was named the top assistant coach in C-USA is just the latest sign of how his profile is rising in college basketball.