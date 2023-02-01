Even as the weather keeps many Denton-area schools closed, national signing day is here and plenty of local athletes are set to solidify their collegiate homes in the coming days.
The opening of the regular signing period marks the latest milestone in the Class of 2023's signing cycle. A plethora of area standouts signed with colleges when the early signing period for all non-football sports opened in November and the football early signing period was open in December.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down a list of the latest batch of area signees below, which will be updated as more are announced.
Braswell
Keegan Byrd, Football, University of Texas-Permian Basin
Bryson Cornelious, Football, Oklahoma Baptist University
Noah Garrison, Football, Rochester Community and Technical College
Guyer
Calen Austin, Football, West Texas A&M University
Anthony Benford, Football, Missouri Western State University
Brenden Bradshaw, Football, Lamar University
Jacob Dorrell, Pole Vault, North Texas
Jacob Fritz, Football, University of Texas-Permian Basin
Madysen Harshman, Women's Soccer, McMurry University
Emily Jantz, Women's Soccer, Northwestern Oklahoma State
Reed Lance, Baseball, Oklahoma Wesleyan
Josh Lumsden, Baseball, National Park College
Lauren Schneider, Volleyball, Kansas State
Lauren True, Water Polo, Penn State
Ryan
Bryan Buckett, Football, North American University
Khalon Davis, Football, Langston University
Braeden Dozier, Football, Southeastern Oklahoma State
Myles Griffin, Football, Langston University
Darerial Higgins, Football, Colorado State-Pueblo
MarQuice Hill Jr., Football, Incarnate Word
Jimmie Jones, Football, North American University
Anthony Laurant, Football, East Central University
Da'Marqis Lewis, Football, Trinity Valley CC
Denton High
Jacob Spitler, Football, Southwestern College
Harrison Teter, Football, Colorado Mesa University
Isaiah Williams, Football, Colorado Mesa University
Argyle
Maya Bland, Softball, Oklahoma
JC Davis, Baseball, Weatherford College
Regan Dillon, Softball, Lafayette College (PA)
Ava Edwards, Softball, Regis University
Kaylee McLeod, Tennis, Howard Payne University
Grant Mirabal, Football, Oklahoma State (preferred walk-on)
Wayne Pritts, Football, U.S. Naval Academy
Hunter Sandifer, Baseball, Frank Phillips College
Caden Yates, Football, North Texas (preferred walk-on)
Lake Dallas
Presleigh Cox, Soccer, Schreiner College
Braden Franks, Baseball, Howard Payne University
Madeline Hirneise, Volleyball, LeTourneau University
Lauren Mora, Soccer, Eastern New Mexico University
K'Alyndon Redmond, Football, Langston University
Pilot Point
Whitley McClure, Softball, Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Wyatt Smith, Football, McPherson College
Ponder
Steven Carmona, Football, Bethel College
Clifton Cooper, Football, Henderson State University
Ty Drager, Football, McPherson College
Trey Kysiak, Football, McPherson College
