Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Several area runners were in action Friday morning as classes 2A, 4A and 6A kicked off Day 1 of the UIL state cross country meet.
Individuals from Braswell and Guyer competed in the Class 6A races while Aubrey, Krum and Sanger had representatives in the 4A races. Individuals from Ryan, Argyle, Denton High and Ponder along with the Pilot Point girls team are set to compete Saturday morning in the 5A and 3A races, respectively.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through how all of the Day 1 area competitors fared below.
Class 6A
Braswell's Macy Wingard continued her standout freshman season with the highest finish of any area athlete. She took 10th place in the 6A girls race with a time of 18:33.3, just her fourth non-winning performance of the season. Wingard previously won the District 5-6A meet and taking fourth at regionals.
Guyer senior Eliana Perks came in close behind with a time of 18:45.2 to finish 14th. Perks took fourth place at the 5-6A meet before finishing 13th at regionals.
Then on the boys side, Braswell sophomore Aleksandr Acuña finished 40th with a time of 16:26.4. He previously won the 5-6A individual championship to help Braswell's boys team make its first-ever collective regionals appearance and placed 12th at the regional meet.
Class 4A
Aubrey senior Brayden Murphy posted the fastest time of any area competitor in the 4A boys race, finishing in 16:55.1 to take 25th individually. Fellow senior Logan Parker finished 49th in 17:28.9 to help lead the Chaparrals' boys team to a 13th-place finish among 16 squads.
Sanger's boys team brought home eighth place collectively at the meet. Senior Omar Cruz led the way in finishing 37th with a time of 17:13.5 with sophomore Sam Musgrave clocking a 17:30.7 to take 49th as the team's top two finishers.
On the girls side, Sanger had a trio of top-30 finishers as it took sixth place overall. Senior Macy Cogburn led the way in 15th place, finishing the two-mile race in 12:17.8. Senior Erin Goodfriend was not far behind at 12:30.1 to take 22nd, while freshman Farah Hughey came in 29th in 12:36.6.
Three Krum individuals also competed in the girls race. Junior Maggie Neal finished 42nd in 12:40.4, freshman Angelina Saied took 54th in 12:48.8 and sophomore Bailey Chism came out with 91st in 13:19.1.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.