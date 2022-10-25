Enabled Guyer logo

Plenty is still on the line for area volleyball teams heading into the final night of district competition.

While three teams have their playoff spots and seeding set with five others eliminated, four area squads can still see their final playoff seeds move up or down on the final day. Much is to be decided before seven area squads open postseason competition early next week.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

