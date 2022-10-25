Plenty is still on the line for area volleyball teams heading into the final night of district competition.
While three teams have their playoff spots and seeding set with five others eliminated, four area squads can still see their final playoff seeds move up or down on the final day. Much is to be decided before seven area squads open postseason competition early next week.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through where every team stands below.
Playoff seeds set
Guyer, Sanger and Liberty Christian
Three area teams have little to sweat on the final day with their playoff berths and positioning set. They can instead focus on continued improvement ahead of the postseason.
Since getting Baylor pledge Kyndal Stowers back from injury in late September, the Lady Wildcats (19-11, 11-2 in district) have been on fire in winning nine of their last 10 matches. They have secured a second-place finish in District 5-6A behind only Prosper (33-6, 13-0).
One of two area teams with a district championship locked up going into the final day, Sanger's (29-10, 7-0) first outright district title since 1977 and top seed for the playoffs are set. The Lady Indians can finish district play unbeaten with a win Tuesday over Burkburnett.
The other area team to have its district wrapped up is Liberty Christian (26-8, 7-0), which clinched the TAPPS District 1-5A title last Tuesday. The Warriors look to go undefeated in district play this Tuesday against Fort Worth All Saints (13-15-2, 2-5).
Crucial final games
Argyle, Aubrey, Krum and Ponder
Four other area teams have clinched playoff spots, but their seeding can still change depending on the final day's results.
Argyle (29-15, 8-5) has the widest range of potential finishes in being able to end up anywhere from second to fourth place in District 7-5A. The Eagles are currently tied for third with Birdville (22-21, 8-5) with both one game back of second place Grapevine (14-17, 9-4), making Tuesday's results for all three teams pivotal.
A tie between Argyle and Birdville would force a playoff game between the pair to decide third place, while wins for those two and a Grapevine loss could force a three-team playoff tournament to set seeding. It all makes for a fascinating final day in 7-5A with only first place Colleyville Heritage's (35-7, 13-0) seed set.
Then for Aubrey (32-9, 8-1), a loss to Celina (32-2, 8-1) last Friday means the two are tied for first in District 11-4A heading into the final day. The easiest way for the Lady Chaparrals to claim the top spot is a win over Carrollton Ranchview (12-21-1, 0-9) combined with a Celina loss to Frisco Panther Creek (12-22, 4-5).
A tie after the final day with both teams winning or both losing would necessitate some form of tiebreaker between the two.
Krum (21-16, 6-3) already has at least a third-place finish secured in District 8-4A and could move into a tie for second on the final day. It would take the Lady Cats upsetting district leader Decatur (22-18, 8-0) along with Springtown (25-15, 7-2) losing to last place Fort Worth Castleberry (9-23, 0-8), but those results are still technically possible to set up a potential tiebreaker.
Finally, Ponder (28-14, 12-1) heads into the final day tied for first place in District 10-3A after notching a crucial win over Boyd (32-9, 12-1) last Tuesday. A Lady Lions win over area foe Pilot Point (5-28-3, 0-11) combined with a Boyd loss to Paradise (25-16, 7-6) would give them the district title, while both winning or losing would set up a tiebreaker match between the two teams.
Out of contention
Braswell, Ryan, Denton, Lake Dallas and Pilot Point
The remaining five area teams are out of the running and will play their final games of the regular season on Tuesday.
Braswell (13-22, 4-9) was among the teams that showed promise at times but could not string together enough wins to make a postseason push. The Lady Bengals host McKinney Boyd (16-14, 7-6) in Tuesday's finale.
Ryan (18-25, 4-9), Denton (18-23, 3-10) and Lake Dallas (9-20, 1-12) all missed the cut in 7-5A and make up the district's bottom three finishers after tough campaigns. Pilot Point (5-28-3, 0-11), meanwhile, gets its final chance at a 10-3A win Tuesday against area foe Ponder.