Whataburger

MANSFIELD — For about a half, Guyer gave one of the nation’s top programs all it could handle.

But Richardson — ranked No. 7 in the latest MaxPreps national poll — pulled away in a 67-54 win in the Orange Division of the Whataburger Tournament at Mansfield Legacy High School.

Kentucky-bound guard Casson Wallace had 29 points to lead Richardson and teammate Rylan Griffen — an Alabama recruit — added 23 points.

Guyer (17-3) led Richardson 13-10 after the first quarter before Richardson turned it on and took a 29-24 lead into intermission.

Richardson (15-1) used a 20-point third quarter to grow its lead.

The Wildcats, who saw their 13-game winning streak come to an end, were paced by UNLV recruit KyeRon Lindsay’s team-high 24 points.

Guyer faces Plano John Paul II in the consolation bracket on Wednesday.

Argyle 39, Diboll 28

FORT WORTH — The defending Class 4A champion Eagles (11-5) clamped down on Diboll (6-3) in the Blue Division of the Whataburger Tournament at Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School.

No other details were reported.

Argyle will face Tyler Chapel Hill in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Brock 51, Ponder 48

FORT WORTH — Tyce Gentry’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds helped Class 3A power Brock (14-5) clip Ponder (15-2) at the Whataburger Tournament at Chisholm Trail High.

No other details were reported from the Blue Division game.

Ponder faces the loser of Tuesday’s late game between Melissa and Tatum in Wednesday’s consolation bracket.

Girls

Liberty Christian 59, Nazareth 39

SAGINAW — Jadyn Fife showed why she is one of the best TAPPS wings in the state.

Fife, a Colorado State recruit, scored a game-high 37 points on Tuesday to help Liberty Christian (19-4) take down Class 1A power Nazareth (10-9) at the Whataburger Tournament at Saginaw High School.

Emma Kay Martin added 14 points for Liberty Christian, which faces Peaster in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Ponder vs. Bridgeport, late

SAGINAW — The Lions’ first-round Whataburger Tournament game against Bridgeport wasn’t set to end until late Tuesday night.

RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!