FORT WORTH — Argyle appeared to be the best defensive team in the Whataburger Tournament’s Blue Division.
But it wasn’t quite enough for the defending Class 4A champion Eagles to capture the small-school portion of the prestigious Christmas tournament’s crown, falling 35-32 to Van Alstyne in Thursday’s championship round at Chisholm Trail High School.
Van Alstyne, ranked No. 13 in the latest Class 4A coaches poll, took its final lead with 1:24 left when Carson Brown scored a layup to give the Panthers a 31-30 edge.
Argyle, which yielded just 32 points a game in tournament play, got a nice look at the rim in the closing seconds that would have sent the game into overtime, but it was off the mark.
It was the second meeting between Argyle and Van Alstyne this month. The eighth-ranked Eagles fell 46-36 on Dec. 7 on the road.
Argyle had a trio of players make the All-Tournament team, including Eli Valentino, Hutch Burns and Jayson Demcher.
Guyer 80, Birdville 46
MANSFIELD — Happy birthday, KyeRon Lindsay.
The Guyer star turned 18 and scored a game-high 26 points on Thursday to help the Wildcats win the consolation portion of the Whataburger Tournament’s big-school Orange Division.
Guyer (18-3), ranked No. 18 in the latest Class 6A coaches poll, was boosted by a 26-7 second quarter at Legacy High School to help put away Birdville, ranked No. 25 in 5A.
The freshman duo of Jordan Lowery and Jeremiah Green combined for 26 points in Guyer’s blowout win, and Connor Newton also reached double figures (12 points).
Lindsay, who averaged 21 points in tournament play, was named to the All-Whataburger Team.
Chase Henderson scored 19 points to lead Birdville.
Ponder 47, Seminole 40
FORT WORTH — Ponder (16-3) won its final game in the small-school Blue Division on Thursday to finish 1-2 in Whataburger Tournament play at Chisholm Trail High School.
No details were reported.
GIRLS
Sunnyvale 45. Liberty Christian 35
SAGINAW — Sunnyvale, ranked ninth in the latest Class 4A poll, was too much for the Warriors at the Whataburger Tournament at Saginaw High School.
Liberty Christian (19-6). ranked fifth in TAPPS 6A, finished 2-2 in tournament play and Jadyn Fife was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Earlier Thursday, Liberty Christian downed Bridgeport 36-27, giving veteran coach Ken Burroughs his 700th career win.
Seminole 79, Ponder 53
SAGINAW — The shorthanded Lions finished Whataburger Tournament play 1-2 after falling to Seminole on Saginaw High School.
Ponder, which was down two starters on Thursday, lost standout Kenzie Crider to a season-ending knee injury, according to the team’s Twitter account.