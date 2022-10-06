Ponder Krum HSFB keys
Ponder wide receiver Noah Adams makes a cut against Krum cornerback Justin Wooten during their game earlier this season. The Lions host area foe Pilot Point this week while the Bobcats square off with Sanger.

 Al Key/DRC

Three showdowns between Denton-area squads headline this week's smaller-than-usual high school football slate.

Bye weeks for Braswell, Guyer and Denton High combined with those matchups mean there are just five area games to be played this week, all on Friday night. All of the games on tap feature some intriguing matchups and storylines to watch.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

