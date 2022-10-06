Ponder wide receiver Noah Adams makes a cut against Krum cornerback Justin Wooten during their game earlier this season. The Lions host area foe Pilot Point this week while the Bobcats square off with Sanger.
Three showdowns between Denton-area squads headline this week's smaller-than-usual high school football slate.
Bye weeks for Braswell, Guyer and Denton High combined with those matchups mean there are just five area games to be played this week, all on Friday night. All of the games on tap feature some intriguing matchups and storylines to watch.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down keys to each of Friday’s showdowns below.
Ryan at Burleson Centennial
Facing perhaps their first true test of district play, the Raiders travel down to Burleson for a matchup between two of District 3-5A Division I's unbeaten.
Ryan (4-1, 4-0 in district) has beaten its first four district foes by an average margin of 42.3 points per game with a 14-point victory over The Colony an outlier. The one truly close game the Raiders have played this season came when it hemorrhaged a 19-point second-half lead to lose 34-33 to New Braunfels in their season opener.
How close this week's contest ends up being remains to be seen. If it is tight, though, whether Ryan has grown from its game-closing difficulties will be crucial to defeating the Spartans (5-0, 3-0).
Argyle vs. Lake Dallas
The marquee matchup of the week features a pair of unbeaten area foes squaring off Friday in Argyle.
The Eagles (5-0, 1-0) enter the contest holding the No. 1 ranking in 5A-DII while the Falcons (6-0, 2-0) are off to their best start since 2007. One of the biggest keys to this game could be which team better establishes its offensive identity.
Lake Dallas has featured a pass-heavy offense at 46.8 points per game, led by quarterback Cade Bortnem's 1,655 passing yards for 24 touchdowns. Argyle, meanwhile, has been largely a run-first squad with their top three rushers racking up 1,539 yards and 19 scores.
The Eagles' methodical style could limit Lake Dallas' offensive opportunities, while the Falcons scoring early and often would force Argyle into more pass plays. Which of those contrasting styles prevails Friday will be fascinating to watch.
Aubrey vs. Van Alstyne
Coming off a third consecutive blowout victory, the Chaparrals are firing on all cylinders as they head deeper into district play.
The offense of Aubrey (4-2, 2-0) has exploded for 60-plus points each of the last three weeks after mustering just 25.3 points per game through its first three games. This week, the Chaps play host to Van Alstyne (3-3, 2-0), which has beaten Denton-area squads Krum and Sanger the last two weeks.
Aubrey has a chance to give area schools their first win over the Panthers this fall and pick up another important district victory in the process.
Krum vs. Sanger
Another intra-area matchup pits the Bobcats against the Indians in a battle of two teams that have struggled for wins of late.
Krum (1-4, 0-1) comes off its bye week having lost three games in a row, two coming by just a five-point margin. Sanger (4-2, 0-2) has cooled off from an undefeated nondistrict slate with consecutive district losses to teams that underwhelmed early in the season.
One key to the contest will be whether Krum can secure enough defensive stops against a Sanger offense that's averaging 37.3 points per game. The Bobcats have surrendered an average of 43 points during their three-game skid.
Ponder vs. Pilot Point
The third matchup of two Denton-area squads has two District 4-3A DI opponents squaring off as the Lions host the Bearcats.
Both teams enter the contest on losing streaks as Ponder (3-2, 0-1) has dropped two straight while Pilot Point (1-5, 0-2) has lost five games in a row. Defense has been a struggle for both teams this fall with the Lions allowing 49.6 points per game and the Bearcats 37.2 points per game.
It appears to be a matchup that favors Ponder's explosive offense, which has scored 50-plus points four times this year. How well Pilot Point can slow that attack down will be an important factor in deciding the contest.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.