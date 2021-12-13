Grant Long has often fielded talent-heavy and cohesive teams in his 10 seasons at Guyer.
His 2021-22 edition of the Wildcats — a team that claimed a Pflugerville Tournament championship on Saturday — is among the most balanced.
UNLV recruit and spring-heeled forward KyeRon Lindsay continued his recent tear, scoring 27 points in a 79-45 rout of Houston Clear Lake in the tournament title game.
The Wildcats (14-2) used a 21-5 second quarter to jump on Clear Lake (17-4) and proceeded to add to their cushion.
Guyer sharpshooter Connor Newton added 14 points and Jordan Lowery, Jeremiah Green and Colin Knapp chipped in 10 points each.
Lindsay earned tournament MVP distinction for the second straight week. Newton, who is shooting 50% from 3-point range, made the all-tournament team along with Lowery and Green.
Lowery and Green, both freshmen, have already generated high-major recruiting interest.
“We have a really good mix of players,” Long said. “The togetherness of these guys is among the best we’ve had here.”
Newton took 14 charges in tournament play for Guyer, which also defeated San Antonio Warren, Temple, Plano West and Manor.
Guyer will soon add the services of 6-foot-5 senior Jace Wilson, a wide receiver and UTSA recruit for the Wildcats football team who faces Austin Westlake in the Class 6A Division II title game on Saturday.
Guyer hosts Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday.
Ponder wins Orangefield Tournament
Ponder defeated a Southeast Texas tournament host to win its second first-place trophy in two weeks.
Tyler Long scored a game-high 20 points to lift the Lions to a 50-42 win Saturday in the Orangefield Tournament championship game.
Ponder (14-1) leaned on a 16-8 third quarter to dispatch Orangefield.
Ponder, which went 5-0 in tournament play, begins district at home Friday against Pilot Point.
Aubrey 4-0 in Decatur
Aubrey downed Lorena 56-46 on Saturday to finish the Decatur Invitational unscathed.
Carter May (19 points) and Rhet Bleemel (18 points) paced the Chaparrals, who jumped out to a 22-12 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Aubrey (8-2) faces Addison Trinity Christian on Thursday.
Argyle wins Fairfield Tournament
The defending state champion Eagles beat Azle 59-36 on Saturday in the Fairfield Tournament championship game.
No details were reported.
Argyle travels to Celina on Tuesday.
Braswell 3-1 at TigerTown
Braswell defeated Dallas Lincoln 61-40 on Saturday to conclude the TigerTown Tournament in Mount Pleasant with a 3-1 record.
Dylan Smith averaged 12.8 points, 7.3 assists and 2.5 steals in four games, earning all-tournament honors.
The Bengals (11-5) host Forney on Tuesday.
Girls
Liberty Christian victorious
Liberty Christian downed Abilene Cooper 50-42 on Saturday to win the Aledo Tournament.
Lauren Ullrich, Emma Kay Martin and Jaydn Fife combined for 41 points for Liberty Christian (17-3), which was vaulted by a 21-9 second quarter.