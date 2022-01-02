Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 2, 2022 @ 8:57 pm
Mackenzie Buss
LUBBOCK — Statement win. Tournament championship.
Lake Dallas downed second-ranked Lubbock Cooper 62-53 in the Caprock Tournament title game Friday at Lubbock Christian University, extending its win streak to 13 games.
Mackenzie Buss paced the Falcons (18-4) with 22 points, a day after scoring the game-winning bucket and totaling 20 points in a 62-60 semifinal win over No. 22 Lubbock Monterey.
Buss was named tournament MVP and teammate Jorja Elliot, an Incarnate Word recruit who scored 21 points in the title game, was named All-Tournament.
Lake Dallas continues District 6-5A play on Tuesday at Birdville.
TROPHY CLUB — Sanger clamped down defensively against the 6A Bobcats in a nondistrict game Friday.
Sanger, ranked No. 14 in the latest Class 4A coaches poll, was led by Lexi Martin (20 points) and Carly Schmucker (11 points).
Sanger (17-4) travels to district foe Anna on Tuesday.