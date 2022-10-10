Just four weeks of high school football's regular season remain after the latest round of area matchups.
Despite there being just five games last week, there was no shortage of intriguing storylines between Ryan's historic loss, Argyle's crucial win over Lake Dallas, Aubrey notching another win and a pair of nail-biters.
The Denton Record-Chronicle dives into key takeaways from every area team's showing below.
Banged-up Ryan loses district win streak
Losses have become a rarity for the Raiders in dropping just one regular season game and amassing a 97-7 record over the last seven years coming into this season.
That trend has changed this year as Ryan (4-2, 4-1 in district) now has two regular season losses for the first time since 2014. The Raiders fell 23-16 to Burleson Centennial (6-0, 4-0) as the offense struggled to produce without running back Kalib Hicks and quarterback Khalon Davis, the latter having exited with an injury early in the game.
After falling out of the state rankings on Monday, Ryan takes a needed bye this week before facing another tough test against 5A-DI No. 5 Aledo (5-2, 5-0).
Argyle's dominant defense makes difference
Forcing four first-half turnovers and limiting a lethal Lake Dallas offense to 14 points made all the difference in the Eagles' 30-14 homecoming victory.
Argyle (6-0, 2-0) jumped out to a 30-0 first half lead and never looked back in knocking off the previously unbeaten Falcons. It recovered three fumbles and intercepted a pass in the first half alone while forcing six turnovers overall to keep the Eagles unbeaten and atop the 5A-DII rankings.
Another undefeated foe awaits Argyle this week as it heads down to Toyota Stadium Thursday to face first-year program Frisco Emerson (7-0, 3-0), which currently tops the district standings.
Turnovers continue to plague Falcons
A week after committing five turnovers in a narrow win over Frisco Memorial, the Falcons' giveaways were too much to surmount in their 30-14 loss to Argyle.
The defeat halted Lake Dallas' (6-1, 2-1) best start since 2007, leaving it one win shy of tying the best start to a season in program history. The Falcons have now lost a fumble in all but one game this season and have 11 lost fumbles overall with three coming against the Eagles.
Lake Dallas will look to shore up those turnover issues during its bye week before taking on Emerson on Oct. 21.
Aubrey pulls ahead in district title race
Winning their fourth consecutive game, the Chaparrals' offense did not reach its 65.7 points per game average from the three prior weeks but did enough in a 35-14 win over Van Alstyne.
The performance also gave Aubrey (5-2, 2-0) a crucial one-game lead on the Panthers atop District 5-4A DII. The Chaps are firmly in the driver's seat with games remaining against Farmersville, Sanger and Krum, which are a combined 1-6 in district play so far.
This week, Aubrey hosts area opponent Krum (1-5, 0-2) after the Bobcats' tough overtime loss.
OT defeat extends Krum's losing streak
Two weeks after dropping their district opener by a narrow margin, the Bobcats came up just short of their first district win once again in a 35-28 overtime loss to Sanger.
Krum (1-5, 0-2) led the game 28-21 late in the fourth quarter before surrendering a touchdown to the Indians with 24 seconds left in regulation. The Bobcats then threw an interception in overtime before giving up the game-winning touchdown. The loss spoiled a standout performance from Krum running back Devrin Brown, who had 37 carries for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The schedule does not get easier this week when the Bobcats travel to face Aubrey.
Sanger returns to win column
On the flip side, the Indians picked up a much-needed victory after dropping their first two district bouts.
Sanger (5-2, 1-2) rallied from a 14-point first quarter deficit to lead 21-14 in the third before giving up a pair of scores in the final 12 minutes. It found a way to win, though, behind a combined 34 carries for 237 yards and 5 touchdowns from quarterback Logan Lewis and running back Steven Bush.
The Indians are idle this week before hosting Aubrey on Oct. 21.
Ponder's defensive struggles continue
An inability to get consistent defensive stops continues to plague the Lions.
They have now allowed 50-plus points in five consecutive games and paid the price for it each of the last three weeks, most recently in a 58-55 loss to Pilot Point. Ponder (3-3, 0-2) fell victim to a game-winning field goal as time expired despite posting 631 yards of total offense. Quarterback Clifton Cooper threw for 460 yards and 3 touchdowns while running for a school record 5 scores.
The Lions head on the road this week for a showdown with Boyd (3-4, 0-3).
Last-second field goal snaps Bearcats' skid
Having shown signs of promise in a competitive loss to Paradise, the Bearcats' five-game losing streak finally came to a close in their 58-55 win over Ponder.
Pilot Point's (2-5, 1-2) offense had its best showing to date with a season-high 58 points alongside 584 yards of total offense. Quarterback Wyatt Smith led the way with 368 passing yards for 6 touchdowns as wide receiver Asten Kirby hauled in 11 passes for 186 yards and 4 scores.
With momentum trending back in the right direction, the Bearcats take their bye this week before hosting Boyd next Friday.