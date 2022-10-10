Argyle sack
Buy Now

Argyle defensive lineman Michael Madrie (99) sacks Lake Dallas quarterback Cade Bortnem (13) during their game Friday in Argyle, Texas. The Eagles (6-0, 2-0) kept their No. 1 ranking in the state with a 30-14 win over the Falcons.

 Al Key/DRC

Just four weeks of high school football's regular season remain after the latest round of area matchups.

Despite there being just five games last week, there was no shortage of intriguing storylines between Ryan's historic loss, Argyle's crucial win over Lake Dallas, Aubrey notching another win and a pair of nail-biters.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you