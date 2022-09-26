All 11 high school football teams within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area have now played half their regular season games with Week 5 complete.
Just three undefeated teams remain in Argyle, Guyer and Lake Dallas after Sanger lost last Friday. It was a challenging week overall for area schools in going a combined 5-6. With six weeks of the regular season remaining (including one bye week for each team), there is still much to be learned and determined.
Below are takeaways from every team’s Week 5 showing.
Offense sputters as Braswell loses again
Two consecutive losses turned into three for the Bengals Friday when they fell 43-7 to Allen, which is ranked No. 9 in all of Class 6A.
Braswell (2-3, 0-2 in district) earned several key defensive stops in the first half but could not capitalize on them, allowing the Eagles (4-1, 2-0) to pull away for a lopsided victory. The offense struggled for production and seemed to miss running back Jaylon Burton, who has been a key piece of the offense before missing the last two games due to injury.
Life does not get much easier in the stacked District 5-6A with the Bengals traveling to face McKinney (4-1, 2-0) this Friday.
Guyer gets passing game back on track
A week after throwing for just 72 yards against Prosper, Wildcats quarterback Jackson Arnold found more success versus Little Elm with 130 passing yards for two touchdowns while rushing for two more scores.
Guyer (5-0, 2-0) cruised to a comfortable win over the Lobos (1-4, 0-2) in holding a 49-7 edge heading into the fourth quarter. Running back Trey Joyner posted a second consecutive big game with 15 carries for 111 yards and two scores to help spearhead a much more balanced offensive effort than the Wildcats mustered against Prosper.
Next up for Guyer is a home showdown Friday with winless McKinney Boyd (0-5, 0-2).
Ryan wins third straight in district play
Although it was far from as dominating as the Raiders’ first two district triumphs, they came out on top for a third consecutive week with a 24-10 defeat of The Colony.
Ryan (3-1, 3-0) was led past the Cougars by 135 rushing yards and one score from running back Kalib Hicks combined with a 131-yard, two-touchdown passing performance by quarterback Khalon Davis. The pair helped put the Raiders ahead 21-3 after a quarter and 24-3 at halftime before a slow-burning second half where they could not muster any more scoring to put the game fully out of reach.
A win is a win, though, as the old coaches’ cliché goes. Ryan will certainly take the victory heading into a matchup with Fort Worth South Hills (1-3, 0-2) on Thursday night.
Denton drops district opener
A week after dominating Gainesville en route to a 62-0 victory, the Broncos were on the receiving end of a blowout Friday against first-year program Frisco Emerson.
Denton (2-3, 0-1) mustered a season-low 13 points in the contest while surrendering 47 points to a potent Emerson (5-0, 1-0) offense. Its two scores came courtesy of star running back Coco Brown, who is once again among the top running backs in the area with 133 carries for 1,099 yards and 13 touchdowns through five contests.
Continued improvement will be needed for the Broncos as they travel to face undefeated Frisco Independence (4-0, 0-0) Thursday night.
5A dominance continues for Argyle
The Eagles continue to make the jump to 5A-DII look easy, this time taking a 51-13 win over Frisco Memorial to open district play.
Argyle’s (5-0, 1-0) offense continued to thrive with 297 yards and four touchdowns on the ground combined with 248 passing yards for three scores. The defense held firm as well in allowing Memorial (1-4, 0-1) just one touchdown and a pair of field goals. The Eagles retained their No. 1 ranking in all of 5A-DII with the victory after knocking off three of the classification’s preseason top 15 teams through nondistrict play.
The Eagles have a much-needed bye this week to recover from several injuries before hosting undefeated area foe Lake Dallas, which we dive into in the next section.
Falcons fly to best start since 2007
Speaking of the Falcons, they notched a dominant 59-14 win over Carrollton Creekview to extend their win streak to five games.
The victory meant Lake Dallas (5-0, 1-0) topped its 4-0 start to the 2013 campaign and is now out to its best start since opening the 2007 season with six straight wins. Quarterback Cade Bortnem continued his strong start to the season in completing 12 of 17 pass attempts for 256 yards and six touchdowns as wide receiver Niki Gray hauled in six passes for 121 yards and two scores.
The Falcons host the aforementioned Memorial this week with a chance to match their 2007 start ahead of what’s shaping up to be a pivotal matchup with Argyle.
Aubrey offense explodes again
Since suffering consecutive losses to Anna and Arlington Seguin, the Chaparrals have scored an average of 67 points in back-to-back blowout wins.
Aubrey’s (3-2, 1-0) latest victim was Bridgeport (3-2, 0-1), which the Chaps dispatched 66-15 after demolishing Frisco Panther Creek (1-4, 1-0) 68-0 a week prior. The pair of victories make for a much different outlook in Aubrey than a couple of weeks ago when the team was coming off consecutive defeats.
Aubrey will look to continue turning a corner Friday against Gainesville (1-4, 0-1), which knocked off previously undefeated Sanger last week for its first win.
Struggles continue for Krum
The Bobcats dropped a third consecutive game to open district play as they fell 32-27 to Van Alstyne.
Krum (1-4, 0-1) was led by 245 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Ty Taber while running back Devrin Brown rushed for 64 yards and one score. The Bobcats have now lost two games by just five points this season after falling 56-51 to Ponder two weeks prior.
A bye week gives the Bobcats time to improve ahead of a home area showdown with Sanger (4-1, 0-1) on Oct. 7.
Surprising loss ends Indians’ run
Coming off an impressive 63-20 victory over Mineral Wells, the Indians suffered a disappointing defeat to previously winless Gainesville, 17-14.
Sanger (4-1, 0-1) scored by far its fewest points of the season in the defeat after posting an average of 43.8 points per game in its four victories. The Indians pulled ahead 14-10 with a fourth-quarter touchdown before Gainesville answered with a score to win the game. Quarterback Logan Lewis had a tough night through the air in completing 7 of 18 passes for 83 yards, though he led the ground game with 146 yards and one score.
Next up for the Indians is a meeting with Van Alstyne (2-3, 1-0) a week after the Panthers defeated Krum 32-27.
Pilot Point’s skid reaches four
Coming off a blowout loss to Bells (4-1), the Bearcats suffered another runaway loss to Whitesboro 58-24 Friday night.
It marked the fourth straight defeat for Pilot Point (1-4) after winning its season opener against Callisburg. The Bearcats posted a fairly balanced offensive attack against Whitesboro but struggled to get stops defensively in allowing 504 yards of total offense.
Improvement is needed for Pilot Point to contend for a playoff spot, especially as it takes on undefeated Paradise (5-0, 1-0) next Friday.
Issues on both sides doom Ponder
The Lions’ offense finally slowed down after scoring 50-plus points each of the first four weeks in a 62-14 loss to Paradise.
Ponder (3-2, 0-1) sputtered out of the gates in surrendering 41 first-half points while scoring just once through the first 24 minutes. The Lions have a bye week to improve on both sides of the ball before hosting Pilot Point on Oct. 7 in an important area showdown.