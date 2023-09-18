Lake Dallas' Cade Bortnem
Buy Now

Lake Dallas quarterback Cade Bortnem (13), pictured making a throw during a game early this season, has helped lead the Falcons to a 4-0 start ahead of their district opener this week against Carrollton Creekview.

 Al Key/For the DRC

District play finally arrives for all 11 UIL high school football teams across the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area this week as eight others join the trio that are already underway.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags