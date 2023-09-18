Lake Dallas quarterback Cade Bortnem (13), pictured making a throw during a game early this season, has helped lead the Falcons to a 4-0 start ahead of their district opener this week against Carrollton Creekview.
District play finally arrives for all 11 UIL high school football teams across the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area this week as eight others join the trio that are already underway.
Ryan was the first local squad to begin its district slate back on Sept. 8, while Guyer and Braswell followed with their district openers last week. After four weeks of nondistrict play, the other eight area squads from Class 5A Division II down to 3A DI have also arrived at the most important juncture of their campaigns as a new season of sorts begins.
With competition for playoff berths and seeding heating up, the Record-Chronicle runs down this week's slate of local games below.
Class 6A
Braswell (2-2, 1-0) at Allen (2-2, 1-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Allen
Guyer (2-2, 0-1) vs. Little Elm (0-3, 0-1)
7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton
Class 5A Division I
No. 6 Ryan (3-0, 2-0) vs. The Colony (1-3, 1-1)
7 p.m. Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton
Class 5A Division II
Denton High (1-3) at No. 3 Frisco Emerson (4-0)
7 p.m. Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco
Argyle (1-2) vs. Frisco Memorial (0-4)
7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Argyle
Lake Dallas (4-0) vs. Carrollton Creekview (0-4)
7 p.m. Friday at Falcon Stadium in Corinth
Class 4A Division II
Aubrey (0-4) vs. Bridgeport (0-4)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Chaparral Stadium in Aubrey
Krum (2-2) vs. Van Alstyne (1-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium in Krum
Sanger (1-3) vs. Gainesville (3-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium in Sanger
Class 3A Division I
Pilot Point (0-3) vs. Whitesboro (1-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Massey Stadium in Pilot Point
Ponder (1-2) vs. No. 6 Paradise (4-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Ponder Football Stadium
