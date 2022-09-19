All 11 teams within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area have now completed nondistrict play after their Week 4 contests.
Ryan is already two games into its district slate while Braswell and Guyer began theirs last week and the other eight schools play their district openers this week. The 11 area teams went a combined 7-4 in their Week 4 matchups with four undefeated teams remaining as Argyle, Lake Dallas and Sanger joined the Wildcats at 4-0.
The Record-Chronicle explores key storylines from every team’s showing last week below.
Close loss extends Braswell’s rough patch
Surrendering the most points in program history two weeks ago spelled a rough end to the Bengals’ nondistrict slate after a 2-0 start. They could not quite rebound in opening District 5-6A play Friday with a narrow 50-49 loss to Prosper Rock Hill.
Braswell’s (2-2, 0-1 in district) offense returned to its previous form with 497 total yards and six touchdowns, but the Bengals could not quite protect a 49-38 fourth-quarter lead. Rock Hill conducted a lengthy drive from its own 8-yard line in the game’s last two minutes to score the winning touchdown.
Improvement on the defensive side will be key to Braswell’s playoff hopes moving forward, particularly this week as it hosts Class 6A No. 9 Allen (3-1, 1-0 in district).
Guyer grinds out win on ground
After a trio of blowout wins in nondistrict play, Guyer faced its closest contest of the season Friday with a 23-6 win over one of 6A’s top-ranked teams in then-No. 17 Prosper.
The No. 6 Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 in district) had some uncharacteristic struggles in the passing game as quarterback Jackson Arnold threw for just 72 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The run game provided plenty of offense on the night, though, as running backs Trey Joyner and Ahmed Yussuf combined for 232 rushing yards and two scores.
That run game success combined with a usually potent air attack and a defense that continued rounding into form have Guyer looking like a strong contender for another deep playoff run. The Wildcats' district slate continues Friday at Little Elm (1-3, 0-1 in district).
District foes proving no match for Ryan
Through two weeks of district play, the Raiders have given Azle and Saginaw all the two teams could handle.
Ryan (2-1, 2-0 in district) won the two games by an average margin of 56.5 points. The Raiders led Azle 63-0 through three quarters and held a 49-0 halftime edge on Saginaw before scoring once more in a fast-moving second half featuring a running clock.
Continued growth and honing in on the small details are the Raiders’ main focuses as they progress further into district play. They take on The Colony (1-3, 1-1 in district) on Friday.
Broncos’ growth evident in 2-2 start
After suffering through consecutive one-win seasons, Denton has been on the upswing this fall since moving to its new campus.
The Broncos (2-2) have already won twice and were two points away from a third victory in their 43-42 season-opening loss to Carrollton Newman Smith. Running back Coco Brown rattled off 216 rushing yards and four scores in Denton’s dominant 62-0 win over Gainesville on Friday.
The Broncos’ focus is on elevating their play to a new level heading into their district opener against Frisco Emerson (4-0).
Argyle’s run game remains rampant
An impressive start continued for the Eagles last week as they handled Montgomery 41-20 to wrap up nondistrict play unblemished.
Argyle’s (4-0) run game made a big difference on the offensive side once again as running back RJ Bunnell racked up 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns while fellow running back Landon Farris found the end zone twice more. The pair have combined for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground through four games.
Continued success on the ground combined with a stout defense could be a recipe for success as the Eagles enter district play, starting with Thursday’s game against Frisco Memorial (1-3).
Historic start continues for Lake Dallas
The Falcons tied their best start since 2013 and finished nondistrict play perfect with a 57-27 win over Grand Prairie on Friday.
Lake Dallas (4-0) has been led by explosive plays on both sides of the ball. Its first score against the Gophers came on a pick-six by defensive back Xinjin Gomez before the offense caught fire behind a 318-yard, four-touchdown performance through the air by quarterback Cade Bortnem.
The Falcons’ pursuit of their first playoff berth since 2018 begins in earnest Friday when they open district play against Carrollton Creekview (0-4).
Chaps bounce back ahead of district opener
Following a pair of tough losses, Aubrey wrapped up nondistrict play on a high note with an emphatic 68-0 win over Frisco Panther Creek.
The Chaparrals (2-2) limited Panther Creek to just 69 yards of total offense while posting 482 yards themselves, including 324 on the ground. Quarterback Blayne Polen was a perfect 7-of-7 passing for 96 yards, but running back Emerson Cagle led the way with 11 carries for 100 yards and four touchdowns.
Building on that success will be key to succeeding in district play as the Chaps travel to take on Bridgeport (3-1) Friday.
Defensive woes continue to plague Krum
Although they have shown promise at times, the Bobcats came out of nondistrict play with a single win after falling 41-21 to Caddo Mills on Friday.
Krum (1-3) trailed by just a touchdown at halftime but could not put together enough stops or score enough points to rally in the second half. Its defense has surrendered an average of 39.3 points per game so far, including 46 per game in the three losses.
Continued growth on the defensive side of the ball and in general will be needed for the Bobcats to challenge for a playoff spot.
Offensive explosion helps Sanger impress
Coming into a showdown of undefeated teams last week, the Indians and Mineral Wells looked about as even as possible on paper.
Their matchup played out much differently, though, as Sanger (4-0) rattled off 63 points in three quarters to dominate Mineral Wells in an impressive 63-21 victory. Quarterback Logan Lewis posted his best performance of the season at 28 of 32 passing for 357 yards and six touchdowns. Wide receivers Chandler Bowland and Ben Turnbow combined for 265 receiving yards and four scores.
Continued success on the offensive side of the ball and in general will be key as the Indians progress through district play, starting with a game at Gainesville (0-4) on Friday.
Struggles continue for Pilot Point
After taking a season-opening win over Callisburg, the Bearcats have sputtered to three consecutive losses over the last three weeks.
Pilot Point (1-3) suffered its largest defeat yet last Friday in a 56-19 loss to Bells. Offense was tough to come by as running back Gage Anderson carried the ball 31 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns while running back Collin Lynch found the end zone for the other score on a two-yard rush.
Growth is necessary for the Bearcats as they aim for a sixth consecutive playoff berth, starting with Friday’s game against Whitesboro (3-0).
Ponder’s undefeated run ends
After tying their best start in program history at 3-0, the Lions’ early run came to an end Friday with a 64-54 shootout loss to Godley.
Ponder (3-1) has relied on a potent offense in its hot start, scoring 50-plus points in each of its first four contests. In surrendering 64 points to Godley, though, the Lions dug a hole too big to climb out of. Quarterback Clifton Cooper threw for 584 yards and six touchdowns in the game, bringing his season totals to 2,090 passing yards and 25 touchdowns as one of the area’s most productive passers.
Making strides on the defensive side will be crucial to Ponder making a run at the playoffs.