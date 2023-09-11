Guyer's Ahmed Yussuf 2022 Prosper game
Guyer running back Ahmed Yussuf (30) runs past Prosper defenders during their game last season. Yussuf and the Wildcats will look to duplicate last year’s win over the Eagles in a game with important early implications in District 5-6A.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

A week after Ryan became the first Denton-area UIL squad to open district play, Guyer and Braswell are each set to join the Raiders Friday with their district openers.

Seven other local squads play their nondistrict finales this week, while Ponder has a Week 6 nondistrict matchup with Houston St. Pius X remaining after taking a Week 1 bye. Ryan (2-0) and Lake Dallas (3-0) are still the area’s last two remaining undefeated teams, while Aubrey (0-3) and Pilot Point (0-3) remain without a win.

