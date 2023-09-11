Guyer running back Ahmed Yussuf (30) runs past Prosper defenders during their game last season. Yussuf and the Wildcats will look to duplicate last year’s win over the Eagles in a game with important early implications in District 5-6A.
A week after Ryan became the first Denton-area UIL squad to open district play, Guyer and Braswell are each set to join the Raiders Friday with their district openers.
Seven other local squads play their nondistrict finales this week, while Ponder has a Week 6 nondistrict matchup with Houston St. Pius X remaining after taking a Week 1 bye. Ryan (2-0) and Lake Dallas (3-0) are still the area’s last two remaining undefeated teams, while Aubrey (0-3) and Pilot Point (0-3) remain without a win.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down all 11 local teams’ schedule information for this week below.
Class 6A
Braswell (1-2) vs. Prosper Rock Hill (1-2)
7 p.m. Friday at Carrico Stadium in Little Elm
6A No. 10 Guyer (2-1) at Prosper (2-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Prosper ISD Children’s Health Stadium in Prosper
Class 5A Division I
5A DI No. 6 Ryan (2-0) at Saginaw (0-3)
7 p.m. Friday at Rough Rider Stadium in Saginaw
Class 5A Division II
Denton High (1-2) vs. Gainesville (2-1)
7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton
Argyle (1-2) vs. Montgomery (0-3)
7 p.m. Friday at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium in Belton (neutral site)
Lake Dallas (3-0) vs. Grand Prairie (0-3)
7 p.m. Friday at Falcon Stadium in Corinth
Class 4A Division II
Aubrey (0-3) at Frisco Panther Creek (2-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco
Krum (1-2) vs. Caddo Mills (2-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium in Krum
Sanger (1-2) at Mineral Wells (2-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Ram Stadium in Mineral Wells
Class 3A Division I
Pilot Point (0-3) at Bells (2-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Bells
Ponder (1-1) vs. Godley (0-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Ponder High in Ponder
