High school football season continued to heat up Friday as all 11 UIL teams across the Denton area took the field for their Week 4 contests.
Three squads — Braswell, Guyer and Ryan — had district matchups on the night as the eight other teams played their final nondistrict tune-ups before opening district play next week. Those 11 squads combined for a 5-6 record across an up-and-down night of contests.
The Denton Record-Chronicle rounds up the night's results below.
Braswell 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes from Braswell head coach Kent Laster.
Prosper 31, No. 10 Guyer 28
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information, photos and quotes from Guyer head coach Reed Heim.
No. 6 Ryan 40, Saginaw 0
Ryan dominated Saginaw 40-0 Friday at Rough Rider Stadium to remain undefeated on the season.
The Raiders’ TJ Hobbs had four total scores and threw for 239 yards. Jose Melendez caught two passes for 111 yards and Lorenzo Hill had three catches for 75 yards. Ryan rushed out to a 26-0 lead and didn’t look back, adding two more scores in the fourth quarter.
Ryan also rushed for 307 total yards as Braeden Mussett led the way with 75 rushing yards.
The Raiders (3-0, 2-0 in district) will continue District 3-5A DI play on Thursday when they host The Colony at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Gainesville 51, Denton High 47
The Broncos fell to 1-3 on the year as they suffered a tough loss to Gainesville in a high-scoring affair.
The Broncos travel to face Frisco Emerson on Thursday to begin District 3-5A DII play.
Argyle 62, Montgomery 0
Argyle routed Montgomery 62-0 at Crusader Stadium in Belton to even its record to 2-2 on the season.
The Eagles begin District 3-5A DII play next Friday as they host Frisco Memorial.
Lake Dallas 41, Grand Prairie 13
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes from Lake Dallas head coach Jason Young and quarterback Cade Bortnem.
Frisco Panther Creek 31, Aubrey 7
Aubrey fell to 0-4 on the season after a 31-7 loss to Frisco Panther Creek on Friday in Frisco.
The Chaparrals will host Bridgeport next Friday to begin District 5-4A DII action.
Krum 45, Caddo Mills 36
Krum improved to 2-2 on the season after a 45-36 victory over Caddo Mills on Friday, rebounding from last week's loss to nearby rival Ponder.
Next, the Bobcats will host Van Alstyne to start District 5-4A DII play.
Mineral Wells 48, Sanger 10
The Indians fell to 1-3 after a 48-10 loss to Mineral Wells on Friday at Mineral Wells High School.
Sanger will kick off its District 5-4A DII schedule next Friday against Gainesville.
Bells 55, Pilot Point 14
Pilot Point remains winless to start the 2023 season after falling 55-14 at Bells on Friday.
The Bearcats (0-4) will host Whitesboro next Friday to begin their District 4-3A DI schedule.
Godley 53, Ponder 14
Godley defeated Ponder 53-14 Friday at Ponder High School on Friday in the Lions' home opener after beginning the season with a pair of road games.
Ponder (1-2) will begin District 4-3A DI play as it hosts Paradise next Friday.
