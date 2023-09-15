Ryan logo

High school football season continued to heat up Friday as all 11 UIL teams across the Denton area took the field for their Week 4 contests.

Three squads — Braswell, Guyer and Ryan — had district matchups on the night as the eight other teams played their final nondistrict tune-ups before opening district play next week. Those 11 squads combined for a 5-6 record across an up-and-down night of contests.

