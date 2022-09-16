After Ryan took home a big win against Saginaw Thursday night, the remaining 10 Denton-area schools played their fourth games of the season Friday.
Combined, the 11 schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area went 7-4 in their Week 4 matchups. The Record-Chronicle had coverage of Ryan's dominating defeat of Saginaw, a defensive battle between Guyer and Prosper, Sanger's blowout win over Mineral Wells and a third consecutive loss for Pilot Point.
Prosper Rock Hill 50, Braswell 49
After a record-setting loss last week, Braswell had a heartbreaking defeat to Prosper Rock Hill in a game that came down to the final minutes.
Quarterback Keegan Byrd had a strong performance offensively with 217 passing yards and six total touchdowns, allowing Braswell to stay on pace with an impressive Rock Hill offense.
After Braswell (2-2) took an early lead, a pick-six from the Blue Hawks tied the score at 14-14. The Bengals rallied back with touchdowns on their next three possessions, taking a seven-point lead into the half.
Rock Hill tied the game again in the third quarter and kicked a field goal for a three-point lead, but Braswell came back again when Byrd threw a long bomb to wide receiver/defensive back Dylan Smith for a 51-yard touchdown catch.
A touchdown run from Byrd on the next possession increased the Bengals' lead to 11 points. The Blue Hawks answered shortly after to trail by four, and the teams went back-and-forth with a touchdown each to follow.
Trailing by five in what would be the last possession of the game, Rock Hill quarterback Christian Lewis found receiver Matt Wagner for a 19-yard touchdown completion to give the Blue Hawks the win.
Up next for Braswell is another district matchup, this one at home against Allen (3-1, 1-0 in district).
Denton 62 Gainesville 0
After taking its second loss of the season last week in a blowout against Everman, Denton came back strong for a huge win over Gainesville in its last nondistrict game of the season.
The victory meant the Broncos (2-2) have won more than one game for the first time since 2019 and have already improved on consecutive one-win campaigns.
Next week, Denton hosts Frisco Emerson (4-0) with a chance to move above .500 for the season.
Argyle 41, Montgomery 20
In the last of its nondistrict games, Argyle managed to stay undefeated in taking on Montgomery at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium.
Running backs RJ Bunnell and Landon Farris picked up two touchdowns each, leading the offensive attack that would carry Argyle (4-0) to victory.
With a 10-point lead coming out of halftime, the Eagles sealed the deal by scoring 21 unanswered points in the third quarter, increasing their lead to 34 when quarterback Jacob Robinson threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to receiver Wayne Pritts.
Montgomery made a late comeback push in the fourth, but the already established lead by Argyle was too much for it to overcome.
Next Thursday, Argyle will attempt to continue the win streak with its first district game against Frisco Memorial.
Lake Dallas 57, Grand Prairie 27
Lake Dallas has tied its best start to a season since 2013 with four straight wins.
Quarterback Cade Bortnem has not slowed down this season and led the team to another victory this week. Bortnem threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's matchup, in which he only played the first half. It was his best performance in an already stellar season so far.
Wide receiver Keonde Henry has been another star offensively and had his best game of the season this week with 107 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Niki Gray also racked up 115 receiving yards.
The defense started off the scoring on the night with a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown by defensive back Xinjin Gomez. On the Falcons' next possession, Bortnem connected with Henry for a 21-yard touchdown pass. Lake Dallas carried this momentum to end the first quarter ahead 27-0.
A third down conversion in the second quarter with a 43-yard touchdown catch from Henry continued to strengthen the Lake Dallas lead.
Grand Prairie outscored the Lake Dallas in the second half, but a large halftime lead was enough for the Falcons to secure the win.
Next week, the Falcons will aim to continue their win streak when they travel to face Carrollton Creekview.
Aubrey 68, Frisco Panther Creek 0
After two tough losses, Aubrey evened out its record with a blowout win over Frisco Panther Creek.
A plethora of touchdown runs — four coming from running back Emerson Cagle — added up throughout the game and allowed the Chaparrals to cruise to a Week 4 victory.
Aubrey’s (2-2) defense was relentless, holding Panther Creek to a scoreless game. With two interceptions and a safety, Panther Creek failed to get anything going against Aubrey.
Aubrey put up 482 total yards in comparison to 69 from Panther Creek, allowing for an easy win after two previous disappointing losses for the team.
With a now even .500 record, Aubrey will hope to take another win when it faces Bridgeport at home next Friday in district play.
Caddo Mills 41, Krum 21
After a loss to Ponder last week, Krum failed to get back in the win column Friday in a matchup against undefeated Caddo Mills (4-0).
Krum was down one touchdown at the half before an offensive struggle in the second half allowed Caddo Mills to increase its lead.
Next up for Krum is an away game at Van Alstyne, where the Bobcats will have the chance to get their season back on track after three consecutive losses.
Godley 64, Ponder 54
Ponder’s three-game win streak came to an end after losing a hard-fought battle to Godley.
Quarterback Clifton Cooper had an impressive performance, completing 29 of 51 pass attempts for 584 yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Mitch Nuziard contributed heavily to the offensive attack with 12 catches for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, wide receiver Case Peacock caught seven passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns.
Last week's win tied Ponder’s best start in program history. The Lions will have the chance to get back on track next week when they play their first district game at Paradise.