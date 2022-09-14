Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 4:04 pm
Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides (7) hauls in a long reception during the Wildcats' game against Lancaster Thursday, September 8, 2022, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas.
After Ryan opened district play last Friday, Braswell and Guyer kick off their district slates this week as eight other area teams wrap up their nondistrict schedules.
Below is a look at all 11 squads' games this week with time, date and location.
Braswell (2-1) at Prosper Rock Hill (1-2)
7 p.m. Friday at Children's Health Stadium
Guyer (3-0) vs. Prosper (3-0)
7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
Ryan (1-1, 1-0 in district) vs. Saginaw (0-3, 0-1 in district)
7 p.m. Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
Denton (1-2) at Gainesville (0-3)
7 p.m. Friday at Leopard Stadium
Argyle (3-0) vs. Montgomery (0-3)
7 p.m. Friday at UMHB's Crusader Stadium
Lake Dallas (3-0) at Grand Prairie (0-3)
7 p.m. Friday at Gopher-Warrior Bowl
Aubrey (1-2) vs. Frisco Panther Creek (0-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Chaparral Stadium
Krum (1-2) at Caddo Mills (3-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Ed Locker Stadium
Sanger (3-0) vs. Mineral Wells (3-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium
Pilot Point (1-2) vs. Bells (2-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Massey Stadium
Ponder (3-0) at Godley (1-2)
7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium
