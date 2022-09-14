Week 4 schedule Guyer img
Buy Now

Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides (7) hauls in a long reception during the Wildcats' game against Lancaster Thursday, September 8, 2022,  at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas.

 Al Key/DRC

After Ryan opened district play last Friday, Braswell and Guyer kick off their district slates this week as eight other area teams wrap up their nondistrict schedules.

Below is a look at all 11 squads' games this week with time, date and location.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you