Five of the 11 schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area remain undefeated after three weeks’ worth of games.
Guyer and Argyle knocked off a pair of the top-ranked teams in the state to reach 3-0 as Lake Dallas, Sanger and Ponder also took care of business. Ryan was the first and only area team to kick off district play last week and did so resoundingly with a 63-14 win over Azle.
All in all, it was a mixed bag for area teams as they went a combined 6-5 for the week. The Record-Chronicle runs through one takeaway from each team’s Week 3 showing below.
Blowout loss slows Braswell’s momentum
After commanding wins over Haslet Eaton and Keller Fossil Ridge to open the season, everything looked right for the Bengals. The offense was firing on all cylinders and a young defense made some big plays early.
Braswell (2-1) took a step back this week, though, as it surrendered 830 yards of total offense and a program record 79 points in a 79-20 loss to Trophy Club Byron Nelson (3-0). The defense struggled mightily in allowing points on all but two drives — a one-play drive to end the first half and the Bobcats’ final possession where they kneeled at the Bengals’ 13-yard line.
Growth will be needed as Braswell begins its District 5-6A slate Friday against Prosper Rock Hill (1-2).
Offense flows as Guyer rolls to win
The Wildcats’ section of this weekly story is starting to feel like a broken record after they dominated yet another of the state’s top-ranked teams for a third straight week.
Their most recent victim was Lancaster (2-1), which entered the game ranked No. 8 in Class 5A Division I before falling 50-27 to Guyer (3-0) Thursday. After the Tigers’ defense allowed just three total points through their first two games, Guyer lit up the field as quarterback Jackson Arnold threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another.
The Wildcats will face another test in their 5-6A opener Friday when they host No. 17 Prosper (3-0), which upset then-No. 8 Rockwall (2-1) 19-11 last week.
District opener gets Ryan back on track
Suffering a surprising loss to New Braunfels before having their other nondistrict contest against Bryant (Ark.) canceled left the Raiders winless after two weeks, a rarity for the perennial contenders.
Ryan (1-1) looked more like its usual self Friday in a 63-14 win over Azle (0-3). The contest was further out of hand than the final score indicates as the Raiders led 63-0 through three quarters before surrendering a pair of touchdowns in the final frame. They posted 457 yards of total offense as quarterback Khalon Davis threw for 212 yards and five touchdowns while running back Kalib Hicks ran for 161 yards and two scores on just 10 carries.
Building on that performance will be key when Ryan plays its first home game of the season Thursday against Saginaw (0-3).
Defensive struggles doom Denton
A week after picking up their first win of the season against Fort Worth Chisholm Trail, the Broncos struggled to find answers for Everman’s offense Friday in a 54-19 loss.
Allowing 574 yards of total offense to the Bulldogs (2-1), including 312 on the ground, proved too much for Denton (1-2) to overcome. Running back Coco Brown had a standout performance with 32 carries for 229 yards and three touchdowns to carry the offense, but the passing game sputtered.
Growth across the board will be necessary as the Broncos look to move back to .500 and secure a second win for the first time since 2019 in their final nondistrict contest Friday at Gainesville (0-3).
Argyle triumphs over third highly ranked foe
In their first season at the 5A-DII level, it would have been natural to expect the Eagles to have some early struggles in taking on some of the classification’s top-ranked teams.
Argyle (3-0) knocked off preseason No. 13 Melissa in Week 1 before eking out a 56-49 win over No. 2 Lucas Lovejoy (1-2). Week 3 brought yet another challenge in then-No. 6 Grapevine (2-1), which the Eagles dispatched 31-15 to retain their No. 1 ranking in the classification. A stout run game continues to stand out with running backs RJ Bunnell and Landon Farris making for a formidable one-two punch.
Argyle will look to continue the impressive start in its final nondistrict contest Friday against Montgomery (0-3).
Balanced Lake Dallas continues winning ways
For a third consecutive week, strong performances on both sides of the ball led the veteran Falcons to victory.
They knocked off Princeton (1-2) by a score of 41-17 Friday as quarterback Cade Bortnem threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns while the defense posted another quality outing. Returning nine starters on each side of the ball, Lake Dallas (3-0) is allowing an average of 15.7 points per game this fall and has yet to allow more than 23 points while scoring an average of 34.3 points per game.
The Falcons will look to build on their first 3-0 start since 2013 Friday in their nondistrict finale against Grand Prairie (0-3).
Aubrey falls again amid offensive struggles
With star running back Braylon Colgrove missing the last two games, the Chaparrals nearly got by Anna two weeks ago but could not find enough offense Friday in a 29-14 loss to Arlington Seguin (1-2).
Aubrey (1-2) mustered 215 yards of total offense as running back Emerson Cagle’s 18 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns were the only consistent source of offense. Safety Everson Strain posted 15 total tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery to take home the team’s defensive most valuable player honors.
Finding more answers offensively will be key as the Chaps wrap up nondistrict play Friday against Frisco Panther Creek (0-3).
Late rally keeps Sanger perfect
Trailing by 15 points in the third quarter, the Indians rallied with a pair of touchdowns and two-point conversions to notch a narrow 29-28 win over Nevada Community.
Sanger (3-0) was led by a big game from quarterback Logan Lewis, who completed 19 of his 28 pass attempts for 301 yards and the game-winning touchdown while adding two scores on the ground and completing passes to wide receiver Kollin Shumate for both of the two-point conversions. Receiver Ben Turnbow added seven catches for 158 yards and one score as Sanger came through in the clutch.
The Indians host Mineral Wells (3-0) on Friday in both schools’ nondistrict finale
Krum comes up a few plays short
In a battle of two area schools less than 8 miles apart, Krum came up just short as it fell 56-51 to a stout Ponder offense, which we will discuss more below.
The Bobcats (1-2) saw plenty of success offensively with 588 total yards. Quarterback Ty Taber threw for 390 yards and five touchdowns while running back Devrin Brown added 156 rushing yards and two scores. Krum missed out on some key opportunities, though, failing to capitalize on a halftime lead and allowing several fourth down conversions late in the game as the Lions (3-0) pulled just out of reach.
Krum wraps up nondistrict play Friday at Caddo Mills (3-0).
Narrow loss puts Pilot Point below .500
A week after being shut out by Plainview (Okla.), the Bearcats dropped a close game to Farmersville 21-18.
Pilot Point (1-2) struggled to muster consistent offense with 235 total yards, including just 54 yards on the ground, as quarterback Wyatt Smith went 14 of 29 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver/defensive back Asten Kirby caught nine passes for 97 yards and one score while posting four tackles and an interception defensively.
Finding more consistency on offense will be key in the Bearcats’ nondistrict finale against Bells (2-1).
Offensive explosion continues in Ponder
As mentioned above, the Lions once again found enough offense to overcome some defensive struggles in its 56-51 win over Krum (1-2).
Ponder (3-0) has scored an average of 63.3 points per game through three games, led by quarterback Clifton Cooper’s 1,506 passing yards for 19 touchdowns on a 76.2 completion percentage. Cooper has also run for 161 yards and two scores. The Lions rallied from a slow first half to score 35 second-half points and squeak past the Bobcats, tying their best-ever start.
Ponder has a chance at the first 4-0 start in program history Friday when it takes on Godley (1-2) in its nondistrict finale.