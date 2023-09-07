Local high school football teams take the field for their Week 3 games Friday as all 11 Denton-area UIL squads are in action on the same night for the first time this fall.
Ryan and Ponder are set for their second games of the season after byes in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively, while the other nine teams are set for their third contests of the year. The Raiders (1-0) and Lake Dallas (2-0) are the last two remaining undefeated teams in the area heading into the night.
Ahead of Friday’s matchups, the Denton Record-Chronicle briefly breaks down some key storylines to follow in every game involving a local UIL squad.
Braswell (1-1) at 6A No. 17 Trophy Club Byron Nelson (2-0)
Fresh off earning their first win under new head coach Kent Laster last week, the Bengals will look to finish nondistrict play above .500 against state-ranked Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
Braswell has found an early identity in the run game after amassing 276 rushing yards in Week 1 and 389 yards on the ground in Week 2. Running backs Reymundo Izaguirre and Brailyn Strickland have flourished behind an offensive line led by seniors Collins Ihejiawu, Isaiah Simpson and Wyatt Payne.
In facing a Byron Nelson offense that scored 79 points on them last year and is averaging 58 points per game so far this fall, the Bengals’ run game remaining effective could prove valuable in methodically moving the ball and thus limiting the Bobcats’ offensive opportunities.
6A No. 11 Guyer (1-1) at Lancaster (1-1)
The Wildcats look to finish nondistrict play strong after falling 48-45 to 5A DI No. 1 Aledo last week on a last-second field goal.
Offense has not been hard to find for Guyer through the first two weeks of the season despite losing star quarterback Jackson Arnold and some other key parts of last year’s squad. Senior quarterback Logan McLaughlin has anchored a high-powered passing game with 523 passing yards and eight touchdowns to help the Wildcats average 43.5 points per game through two weeks.
Continuing that success would certainly bode well against 5A DI preseason No. 4 Lancaster, which has struggled to generate offense so far at just 24.5 points per game and fell from the state rankings this week after a 42-21 loss to 5A DII No. 2 South Oak Cliff.
5A DI No. 7 Ryan (1-0) vs. Azle (1-1)
The Raiders are the area’s first team to open district play as the nine-team District 3-5A DI gets underway in Week 3 with other local districts not opening until the fourth or fifth weeks of the season.
Ryan’s offense struggled early in a Week 1 win over New Braunfels before getting on a roll in the second half as junior quarterback TJ Hobbs threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner, in his debut with the Raiders. Running back Nehemiah Warmate, wide receiver Lorenzo Hill and tight end Jose Melendez all emerged as important contributors for an inexperienced offense that returns just two starters from a season ago.
A more consistently successful outing in the group’s second game together would be a strong recipe for success against an Azle squad that has scored just 14 points in each of its first two contests.
Denton High (1-1) at Everman (1-1)
The Broncos showed considerable improvement from a Week 1 blowout loss to Carrollton Newman Smith in last Thursday’s 38-35 win over Fort Worth Chisholm Trail.
Denton High’s offense demonstrated the most growth in tallying 263 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, a week after putting up just 220 yards of total offense and a single score. Running backs Jacobi Gladney, Jayden Davis and LaMarques Robinson combined to lead the ground game as the Broncos continue adjusting to the loss of star running back Coco Brown.
Another strong offensive performance will likely be needed to compete with an Everman squad that entered the year ranked No. 23 in Class 5A DII and lost a close 14-7 game to 4A DI No. 6 Stephenville (1-1) last week.
Argyle (0-2) vs. Grapevine (0-2)
The Eagles are out to just their second 0-2 start under Todd Rodgers in his 21st season leading the program as they have lost a pair of blowouts to 5A DII No. 1 Melissa (2-0) and No. 5 Lucas Lovejoy (2-0).
Argyle’s young defense has had its struggles early in the season, surrendering an average of 46 points per game thus far. Those issues, combined with an offense that has scored just 14 points in each of its first two contests despite returning six starters, have led to some ugly games through the first two weeks.
The Eagles aim to avoid their first 0-3 start under Rodgers this Friday when they take on Grapevine (0-2), which has seen its struggles as well this fall after making a deep playoff run in 2022. The contest gives Argyle a chance to better find its footing and continue building up to district play.
Lake Dallas (2-0) vs. Princeton (0-2)
A second consecutive strong start to the season has the Falcons on a roll through their first two contests this fall, as they were a season ago on their way to a 6-0 start.
Lake Dallas’ offense has been potent once again in averaging 39.5 points per game, while its defense has surrendered no more than seven points in a pair of blowout victories. Senior quarterback Cade Bortnem has looked right at home in his second year as the full-time starter, while running backs Dylan Brauchle and Sam McAfee and linebackers Xavier Rodriguez and Riley Griffin have played key roles as well.
The Falcons will look to keep that momentum rolling as one of the area’s two remaining undefeated teams when they host a Princeton squad that’s lost a pair of tightly contested games through Weeks 1 and 2.
Aubrey (0-2) vs. Arlington Seguin (1-1)
The Chaparrals have struggled through the first two weeks of the season after losing perhaps their most successful class in program history to graduation.
Aubrey took a close 24-21 loss to Sunnyvale in Week 1 before 4A DI No. 2 Anna (2-0) earned a dominant 42-0 win over the Chaps last week behind 323 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air. Aubrey’s typically stout Slot-T offense was also held in check for just 129 rushing yards, 61 of those coming on a single run by Alex Osterman, as the Chaps struggled to find much consistency.
Re-establishing the run game will be key against a formidable 5A DII Arlington Seguin (1-1) squad that has had its ups and downs between a 21-7 win and 28-0 defeat. An improved showing against the Cougars, who took last year’s meeting 29-14, could help Aubrey get rolling in the right direction as district play nears.
Krum (1-1) vs. Ponder (0-1)
In one of the more anticipated games across the area this week, the Bobcats and Lions meet for just the second time ever despite the two schools being located less than 8 miles apart.
A quality game could be in store again this fall if the second “Battle of Highway 156” is anything like the first, which Ponder won 56-51 as the Lions rode a second-half rally to a narrow win last year.
Krum is fresh off its first win of the season as it pulled ahead in the final minutes of a 19-16 victory over Burkburnett. In his second season as the starter, junior quarterback Ty Taber threw for 157 yards and both of the Bobcats’ touchdowns last week, and wide receiver/defensive back Case Pitt had a strong showing both ways.
Ponder suffered a 30-29 loss to Fort Worth Dunbar in its first game under new head coach Marcus Schulz last week after taking a Week 1 bye. Sophomore quarterback Tyson Price started strong in his Lions debut with 242 passing yards and four touchdowns after starting as a freshman at Valley View, while wide receiver/defensive back Case Peacock picked up where he left off as a prolific receiving option.
The contest should provide both teams with a valuable early measuring stick of where they stand as district play approaches, in the process giving the two neighboring communities an emotion-packed matchup that could produce fireworks again, as it did a season ago.
Sanger (1-1) vs. Nevada Community (0-2)
The Indians rebounded from a Week 1 blowout loss to Fort Worth Benbrook with a 33-27 overtime victory over Ferris last week for their first win under new head coach Chad Rogers.
Sophomore quarterback Reed Sebastian has held his own through two weeks, completing 22 of 38 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns, including the 10-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Joel Rodriguez against Ferris, while running for two more scores. Junior running back Luke Thompson has also helped anchor the run game after transferring in from Liberty Christian.
Heading into a Week 3 matchup with Nevada Community (0-2), continued improvement on the defensive side could be critical to notching another win after allowing 49 points in the season opener before an improved 27-point showing last week.
Pilot Point (0-2) vs. Farmersville (2-0)
The Bearcats’ time under new head coach Chase Adams has gotten out to a rough start with a pair of blowout defeats to open the season.
Low numbers in the program were a concern heading into the season with rumors swirling as to whether Pilot Point would have enough players to field a team, but Adams and Co. were able to surmount that hurdle even as numbers remain lower than optimal. Senior quarterback Aiden Hamblin has been the team’s most productive offensive player early on, while fellow seniors Rowdy Robinson and Crew Chandler have been among the top receiving targets.
The Bearcats will look to continue improving as they face another stiff challenge this week in hosting 4A DII squad Farmersville (2-0), which has rolled to a pair of blowout wins to start the season.
