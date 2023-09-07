Ponder's Case Peacock and Krum's Case Pitt
Ponder’s Case Peacock catches a long pass with Krum’s Case Pitt in pursuit during their game at Lion Stadium last season. The two teams are set to play for the second time ever on Friday night.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Local high school football teams take the field for their Week 3 games Friday as all 11 Denton-area UIL squads are in action on the same night for the first time this fall.

Week 3 high school football schedule: Ryan and Lake Dallas aim to remain unbeaten

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

