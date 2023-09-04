Lake Dallas' Dylan Brauchle
Lake Dallas running back Dylan Brauchle (4) outruns the Frisco Centennial defense for a touchdown during their game Aug. 31 at The Star in Frisco.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Week 3 marks the first time this fall that each of the 11 UIL squads in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area will be in action.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

