Week 3 marks the first time this fall that each of the 11 UIL squads in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area will be in action.
All 11 teams are set to take the field on Friday as well, after several Thursday night games were played in the first two weeks of the season. Ponder (0-1) and Ryan (1-0) are set to play for the second time this fall after taking byes in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively, while the rest of the area squads play their third games of the year.
Below, the Record-Chronicle runs down all 11 of the week’s games involving local squads.
Class 6A
Braswell (1-1) at No. 17 Trophy Club Byron Nelson (2-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium in Trophy Club
No. 11 Guyer (1-1) at Lancaster (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium in Lancaster
Class 5A Division I
No. 7 Ryan (1-0) vs. Azle (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton
Class 5A Division II
Denton High (1-1) at Everman (1-1)
8 p.m. Friday at J.E. Marr Stadium in Everman
Argyle (0-2) vs. Grapevine (0-2)
8 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Argyle
Lake Dallas (2-0) vs. Princeton (0-2)
7 p.m. Friday at Falcon Stadium in Corinth
Class 4A Division II
Aubrey (0-2) vs. Arlington Seguin (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Chaparral Stadium in Aubrey
Krum (1-1) vs. Ponder (0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium in Krum
Sanger (1-1) vs. Nevada Community (0-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium in Sanger
Class 3A Division I
Pilot Point (0-2) vs. Farmersville (2-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Massey Stadium in Pilot Point
