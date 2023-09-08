Lightning delays Krum-Ponder game
Lightning from a line of intense thunderstorms rolling down from the Red River stopped the Krum vs Ponder football game with cloud-to-ground strikes in Krum on both sides of the stadium as seen from SH380 & FM156 Friday, September 8, 2023.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Inclement weather delayed and cancelled games across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday as Guyer was the lone Denton-area team to play its game to completion on the night.

Denton High's LaMarques Robinson

Denton High's LaMarques Robinson (0) rushes for a touchdown behind downfield blocking by Dontrell Blaylock (3) during the Broncos' game against the Everman Bulldogs at J.E. Marr Stadium in Everman, TX on Friday night.

 

