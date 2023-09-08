Inclement weather delayed and cancelled games across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday as Guyer was the lone Denton-area team to play its game to completion on the night.
Get all the latest information on the 10 games in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area below.
Trophy Club Byron Nelson 31, Braswell 10
Braswell fell to 1-2 on the season as it trailed Byron Nelson 31-10 when the game was called at halftime due to inclement weather.
Moses Adelowo ran for Braswell's lone touchdown in the contest, scoring from three yards out shortly before the half.
The Bengals will begin District 5-6A action Sept. 15 when they host Prosper Rock Hill.
No. 11 Guyer 28, Lancaster 20
Guyer improved to 2-1 on the season as its rushing attack led the way in a 28-20 victory over Lancaster Friday at Lancaster High.
The Wildcats were the only local squad to play their game in its entirety on Friday night.
Sterling Schneider racked up 103 yards on 13 rushes and quarterback Isaac Harney threw for 96 yards and three touchdowns.
Guyer and Lancaster traded scores through the first three quarters until Harney connected with Josiah Martin from 15 yards out for a 21-13 lead heading into the 4th quarter. Harney and Martin connected again early in the 4th quarter for a 29-yard score for a 28-13 edge.
The Wildcats begin District 5-6A play on Sept. 15 when they visit Prosper.
No. 7 Ryan 49, Azle 7
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information, photos and quotes from Ryan head coach Dave Henigan and wide receiver Braeden Mussett.
Everman 41, Denton High 14
Weather shortened another game Friday, with inclement weather ending Denton High's contest with Everman in the third quarter as Everman led 41-14.
Denton (1-2) hosts Gainesville on Sept. 15 before beginning District 3-5A DII action Sept. 21 at Frisco Emerson.
Argyle 7, Grapevine 0
Weather delayed and ultimately ended action between Argyle and Grapevine Friday, with Argyle holding a 7-0 lead when the game was called off.
Both teams entered the contest at 0-2.
The Eagles (1-2) wrap up nondistrict play Friday, Sept. 15 when they travel to UMHB's Crusader Stadium in Belton to take on Montgomery in a neutral site matchup.
Lake Dallas 38, Princeton 0
The Falcons defeated Princeton 38-0 in a weather-shortened game at Lake Dallas High School.
The game was called at halftime as weather came through the area.
Lake Dallas (3-0) will host Grand Prairie on Sept. 15 before beginning District 3-5A DII play at Carrollton Creekview on Sept. 22.
Arlington Seguin 21, Aubrey 0
Arlington Seguin won a weather-shortened game 21-0 Friday at Aubrey High School. Seguin led the Chaparrals with seven minutes left in the second quarter when the game was called due to the inclement weather.
Aubrey (0-3) will visit Frisco Panther Creek on Sept. 15 before hosting Bridgeport to begin District 5-4A DII action.
Ponder 22, Krum 9
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information, photos and quotes from Ponder head coach Marcus Schulz, Ponder wide receiver Case Peacock and Krum head coach Chuck Caniford.
Nevada Community 42, Sanger 24
The Indians' game eventually finished after being delayed Friday night as Nevada Community eventually pulled out a 42-24 win.
Sanger (1-2) was led by quarterback Reed Sebastian completing 17 of 31 passes for 201 yards, 1 touchdown and an interception while also running for 36 yards and 2 touchdowns. Reggie Jones ran 11 times for 80 yards and 1 touchdowns and Luke Thompson added 25 carries for 75 yards along with 4 catches for 35 yards. Joel Rodriguez caught 9 passes for 153 yards and 1 touchdown.
The Indians are set to wrap up nondistrict play Friday at Mineral Wells.
Pilot Point vs. Farmersville (Canceled)
Friday’s Pilot Point vs. Farmersville game was canceled due to weather. No further information was available at time of publication.
