We are now two weeks into high school football season as Denton-area teams inch closer to district play, with Ryan starting this week and several others the week after.
Ten of the 11 UIL schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area were in action Friday after Ryan’s game against Bryant was canceled due to weather. The 10 teams that did play went a combined 8-2 as Pilot Point and Aubrey both dropped their contests.
We explore one key takeaway from every team’s Week 2 performance below.
Young Braswell defense pounces on mistakes
Although a potent offense has been the headliner for the Bengals in posting more than 40 points for consecutive weeks, it’s their defense that was arguably more impressive Friday night.
Returning just four starters from a season ago, Braswell’s defense forced five turnovers in its 48-21 defeat of Keller Fossil Ridge. Defensive back Dylan Smith had two interceptions while linebacker Jacob Kabbah and defensive back Andrew Grissom notched one interception apiece and defensive back Kahlil Davis recovered a fumble.
Continued growth on that side of the ball could help the Bengals keep elevating their ceiling.
New opponent, same dominance from Guyer
One of the preseason favorites in Class 6A, the Wildcats have lived up to the billing through two games.
A week after blowing out Rockwall-Heath, Guyer dominated one of the top 5A-DI teams in the state with a 44-14 defeat of Aledo. This week it was the offense that caught the headlines as quarterback Jackson Arnold threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns while adding a fifth score on the ground. The 6A-DII state runners-up two of the last three seasons look the part once again this fall.
Broncos win close contest as Brown runs wild
It has become a common storyline during his time at Denton High, but Coco Brown lit up the stat sheet once again this week.
The Sam Houston State commit ran 36 times for 331 yards and all three of the Broncos’ touchdowns in their 21-20 defeat of Chisholm Trail. The win came a week after a tough 43-42 loss to Newman Smith as Denton has now matched its win total from each of the last two seasons.
Growing in the passing game despite a Week 1 injury to starting quarterback Lawson Floyd will be key to the Broncos finding more success moving forward.
Class 5A no match for Argyle early
In moving up to 5A-DII this fall, the Eagles set themselves up to face some tough tests early and often with games against three of the classification’s top 15 teams to open the season.
Argyle has overcome the first two challengers after knocking off preseason No. 2 Lovejoy 56-49 Friday in a game that featured 1,414 yards of offense between the two teams. A stout run game fueled the Eagles’ offense once again with quarterback Jacob Robinson and running backs Landon Farris and RJ Bunnell combining for 531 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Though it hasn’t prevented Argyle from snagging some impressive results, more consistency in the passing game could benefit the team as the season progresses.
Lethal receiving tandem fuels Lake Dallas
The Falcons are out to a 2-0 start for the second consecutive season after a 29-23 win over Frisco Centennial.
Although quarterback Cade Bortnem was not quite as efficient as in Week 1 at 11 of 24, he found receivers Niki Gray and Keonde Henry for some key plays. The pair finished with a combined 10 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns to lead Lake Dallas to victory. A battle with Princeton on Friday stands between the Falcons and their first 3-0 start since 2013.
Aubrey puts up admirable fight in last-second loss
Surrendering an 85-yard hook-and-ladder touchdown as time expired doomed the Chaparrals in their 39-34 loss to Anna, the No. 6-ranked 4A-DI team in the state.
Though star running back Braylon Colgrove missed the game as a precautionary measure, Aubrey’s Slot-T offense still managed 327 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Running back Emerson Cagle led the way with 22 carries for 187 yards while three other rushers chipped in a score apiece. A test against 5A-DII foe Arlington Seguin looms this week to wrap up nondistrict play.
Krum led by Wooten’s two-way performance
Coming off a blowout loss in Week 1, Krum bounced back with a 21-19 win over Burkburnett.
While running back Devrin Brown was once again key in rushing for 167 yards and one touchdown, he was joined by a standout showing from wide receiver/defensive back Justin Wooten. The latter racked up seven catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns offensively, adding 11 tackles, two pass breakups and a blocked kick. Taking on a potent Ponder offense this week, which we’ll dig deeper into below, presents a tough challenge for the Bobcats.
Balanced offense helps Sanger to 2-0 start
Quarterback Logan Lewis and running back Steven Bush went for two touchdowns apiece in the Indians’ 34-25 win over Ferris.
It comes a week after Sanger knocked off Benbrook 49-35 in its opener behind four rushing touchdowns from Bush. Bush went for 134 rushing yards in Week 2 while Lewis threw for 213 yards and one touchdown along with rushing for 61 yards and a score. Continuing that offensive balance could be critical for the Indians as they approach district play.
Pilot Point suffers setback against Oklahoma school
A week after opening their season with a win, the Bearcats struggled to find any offense in a 27-0 shutout loss to Plainview (Okla.).
The result comes a week after Pilot Point won its season opener 28-13 over Callisburg. A nondistrict meeting with Farmersville looms this week as the Bearcats continue building toward district play in coach Kyle Peacock’s first season at the helm.
High-scoring offense carries Ponder again
A week after scoring 64 points in its season-opening win over Valley View, the Lions one-upped that performance in a 70-57 win over Fort Worth Dunbar.
Ponder’s high-tempo offense, led by quarterback Clifton Cooper, son of coach Kyle Cooper, has been too much for opposing teams to handle or match the last two weeks. Clifton threw for 530 yards and seven touchdowns in the win over Dunbar after notching 505 yards and seven scores in the opener. The Lions will hope to keep the offensive momentum going this week when they host Krum.