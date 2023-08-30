Guyer's Brenden Bradshaw from 2022 Aledo game

Guyer’s Brenden Bradshaw (20) makes a tackle during the Wildcats’ 44-14 win over Aledo last season. Bradshaw has since graduated, but Guyer’s game against the Bearcats is once again a key nondistrict matchup this fall.

 Courtesy photo/Brian McLean

The second week of high school football games is set to get underway Thursday as teams across the Denton area and state get back in action.

Week 2 high school football schedule: Guyer, Argyle, Aubrey to play state-ranked squads

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags