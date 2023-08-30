The second week of high school football games is set to get underway Thursday as teams across the Denton area and state get back in action.
Ryan holds the lone bye among the 11 squads in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area, and Ponder is set to open its season after it was idle Week 1. Nine other squads have their second contests on the docket. Some intriguing matchups headline the slate, including Guyer, Argyle and Aubrey taking on state-ranked opponents.
The Record-Chronicle briefly breaks down where all 10 active teams stand heading into those matchups.
Braswell (0-1) at Keller Fossil Ridge (0-1)
After suffering a narrow Week 1 loss to Northwest Eaton, the Bengals will look to rebound with a win in Week 2.
Braswell fell behind 14-0 early in the loss and could never quite complete a comeback effort despite a solid outing overall in the program’s first game under new head coach Kent Laster. The Bengals get a chance to rebound from that defeat against a Fossil Ridge squad that suffered a similarly close 38-31 loss to Flower Mound in its season opener.
Containing Fossil Ridge quarterback Logan Cundiff, who completed 16 of 22 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown while running for 42 more yards and another score, could be the key to Braswell’s chances.
6A No. 9 Guyer (1-0) vs. 5A DI No. 1 Aledo (1-0)
The Wildcats head into a much-anticipated matchup with fellow state-ranked squad Aledo fresh off a 42-14 win over Rockwall-Heath that featured 28 unanswered points in the second half.
Guyer faces a different caliber of opponent this week in the Bearcats, who lost quite a few players from last year’s state championship team but still return 12 starters and plenty of key contributors. Playmakers like quarterback Hauss Hejny, a TCU commit, and running back Raycine Guillory (122 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards and three total TDs) made their mark in a 50-35 win over Dallas Parish Episcopal.
Slowing down Aledo’s potent offense will be pivotal to the Wildcats’ pursuit of a second straight 2-0 start after defeating the Bearcats 44-14 last fall.
Denton High (0-1) vs. Fort Worth Chisholm Trail (1-0)
The Broncos enter Week 2 as decided underdogs to Chisholm Trail after taking a 39-7 loss to Carrollton Newman Smith last week.
Denton High struggled to muster much offense on the night with just 152 yards outside of their one touchdown, which came on a 68-yard pass play. The Broncos seemed to miss star running back Coco Brown, who was the program’s heart and soul for the last three years before heading to the collegiate ranks this offseason.
Finding ways to generate offense more consistently will be critical for Denton High to have a shot at defeating Chisholm Trail and any of the Broncos’ upcoming opponents.
Argyle (0-1) vs. 5A DII No. 5 Lucas Lovejoy (1-0)
The Eagles enter Week 2 under .500 for the first time since 2012 and just the third time through 21 season openers under Todd Rodgers after falling 50-14 last week to 5A DII No. 1 Melissa.
The schedule doesn’t get much easier in Week 2 as No. 5 Lovejoy comes to town after besting preseason 5A DI No. 3 College Station 50-37 last week. The Leopards’ typically prolific offense was just that in the game, amassing 647 total yards as quarterback Alexander Franklin threw for 368 yards and five touchdowns with wide receivers Parker Livingstone and Daylan McCutcheon hauling in three scores apiece.
A young Argyle defense that returns just four starters from a season ago struggled against Melissa by allowing 460 yards, including 286 on the ground. Plenty of improvement will be needed from the unit to contain a lethal Lovejoy offense.
Lake Dallas (1-0) at Frisco Centennial (1-0)
The Falcons successfully cleared the first hurdle of the season with a comfortable 38-7 win over Greenville as they look to replicate last year’s strong 6-0 start.
Lake Dallas’ offense looked plenty comfortable despite losing several key playmakers and the entire starting offensive line from a season ago. Star quarterback Cade Bortnem picked up where he left off in completing 15 of 21 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 45 yards and another score.
Another strong showing from the Falcons’ defense, though, could be most important against a Centennial offense that amassed 405 yards and 38 points last week in a win over Richardson.
Aubrey (0-1) at 4A DI No. 3 Anna (1-0)
The Chaparrals enter their Week 2 matchup with state-ranked Anna as decided underdogs after suffering a late 24-21 loss to Sunnyvale.
Aubrey held an early 7-0 lead in what was a competitive game throughout before Sunnyvale kicked the go-ahead field goal to set the final margin with just eight seconds remaining. The result left the Chaps needing a win over Anna to match last year’s 1-1 start that saw them win late against Sunnyvale before falling to Anna on a last-play score.
A big performance will be needed from Aubrey’s defense to beat the Coyotes this time around as they tallied 423 yards of offense and 37 points in last week’s win over 4A DI No. 7 Decatur. Forcing some turnovers could certainly help level the playing field after Anna committed three last week.
Krum (0-1) at Burkburnett (1-0)
The Bobcats remain in the hunt for their first win of the season this week after suffering a 49-28 loss to 3A DI power Whitesboro last week.
Krum’s offense founds its groove at times during the contest, but four turnovers combined with some defensive struggles proved too much to surmount. Shoring up both of those areas will be crucial against a Burkburnett team that rolled to a 48-7 win over Bridgeport behind 405 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
How well the Bobcats can hold that run game in check will go a long way toward determining their chances of coming out on top.
Sanger (0-1) at Ferris (0-1)
The Indians are coming off a lopsided Week 1 loss of their own after falling 49-27 to Fort Worth Benbrook.
Sanger’s offense had its moments as running backs Luke Thompson and Reggie Jones both had solid games on the ground, while quarterback Reed Sebastian threw for 200 yards. Scoring could come a bit easier against a Ferris defense that surrendered 61 points to Lake Worth last week in a 61-36 defeat.
Tightening up the defensive side of the ball along with turning more of that yardage into points would go a long way toward Sanger securing a Week 2 win.
Pilot Point (0-1) at Plainview (0-0)
The Bearcats’ first season under new head coach Chase Adams began with a tough 55-24 loss to Callisburg despite staying competitive at times in the contest as they trailed just 23-10 at halftime.
Pilot Point travels to Ardmore, Oklahoma, to square off with Plainview, after falling 27-0 to the Indians in last year’s nondistrict matchup. The trip up north presents another opportunity for the Bearcats to continue growing before they open district play on Sept. 22 versus Whitesboro.
Improving on last year’s showing would present a step in the right direction for the program.
Ponder (0-0) at Fort Worth Dunbar (0-1)
After taking the lone Week 1 bye across the area, the Lions are set to open their first season under new head coach Marcus Schulz against Dunbar.
Ponder is coming off a 3-7 season, including an 0-6 showing in district, and a year that was defined by a prolific offense and shaky defense. Several key members of that offense have departed, though standout wide receiver Case Peacock returns, and Schulz has brought with him a defensive emphasis that could bring more balance to the Lions’ efforts in 2023.
Ponder will have the chance to bring its preseason efforts to fruition for the first time Friday and show fans what this year’s squad is capable of accomplishing.
