After Denton-area UIL high school football teams started the week hot with a 3-0 showing Thursday, they cooled off some but still went 2-5 on Friday behind a pair of close wins.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down the week's results below.
Thursday
Braswell 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and a rundown of how the game played out.
Denton High 38, Fort Worth Chisholm Trail 35
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes from Denton High head coach Billy Miller and linebacker/running back Jacobi Gladney.
Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 3
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information, photos and quotes from Lake Dallas head coach Jason Young and running back Sam McAfee.
Friday
5A DI No. 1 Aledo 38, 6A No. 9 Guyer 35
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information, photos and quotes from Guyer head coach Reed Heim and quarterback Logan McLaughlin.
5A DII No. 5 Lucas Lovejoy 42, Argyle 14
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes from Argyle head coach Todd Rodgers.
4A DI No. 3 Anna 42, Aubrey 0
Aubrey, which began the season ranked 13th in state among 4A DII squads, has fallen into an early 0-2 hole after a 42-0 loss to Anna Friday at Anna High School.
The Coyotes scored 28 points in the first half, including 21 in the second quarter. Ziondre Williams connected on two touchdown passes, one to Ronald Bell and Sean Steens. Grayson Stewart returned a fumble 19 yards for the 28-0 lead.
Anna racked up 386 total yards, with Williams accounting for 311 through the air and four scores. Williams also led Anna in rushing with 37 yards.
Alex Osterman led the Chaps with 74 rushing yards, but Aubrey could muster just 9 yards in the air.
Defensively, Aubrey was led by 7 solo tackles, 3 tackles for a loss and 1 forced fumble by Grant Ramsey. Tyler Brown added 4 pass breakups and a fumble recovery, while Toby Davis had 4 solo tackles, a pass breakup and a sack.
Aubrey will host Seguin on Sept. 8 while Anna (2-0) will enjoy a bye week before a visit to Celina on Sept. 15.
Krum 19, Burkburnett 16
The Krum Bobcats evened their record at 1-1 Friday with a 19-16 victory over Burkburnett Friday at Burkburnett High School.
The Bobcats were led offensively by quarterback Ty Taber, who completed 12 of 22 passes for 157 yards and the team's 2 touchdowns in the win. Haidyn Jones also ran 9 times for 69 yards, while Case Pitt caught 6 passes for 95 yards.
Krum (1-1) will host nearby rival Ponder (0-1) on Sept. 8.
Sanger 33, Ferris 27
The Indians evened their record at 1-1 after defeating Ferris 33-27 in overtime Friday at Ferris High School, taking their first win under new head coach Chad Rogers in the process.
Sanger was led offensively by quarterback Reed Sebastian, who completed 13 of 19 passes for 201 yards and 2 touchdowns. Joel Rodriguez hauled in 4 passes for 72 yards and both scores, while Barrett Beard caught 6 passes for 59 yards.
The passing game led the way on a night where the run game was largely stymied with 50 carries for 64 yards. Luke Thompson carried 16 times for 35 yards to lead the bunch.
Sanger will continue nondistrict play when it hosts Nevada Community on Sept. 8.
Plainview (Okla.) 48, Pilot Point 7
Plainview dominated Pilot Point 48-7 Friday at Plainview High School in Ardmore, Oklahoma as the Bearcats fell to 0-2 under first-year head coach Chase Adams.
Pilot Point (0-2) will host Farmersville on Sept. 8 at Massey Stadium in Pilot Point.
Fort Worth Dunbar 30, Ponder 29
Ponder opened its 2023 campaign with a narrow 30-29 loss to Dunbar High School Friday in Fort Worth as it came up just short of the program's first win under new head coach Marcus Schulz.
Ponder (0-1) will travel to face nearby rival Krum (1-1) on Sept. 8 before returning home Sept. 15 to face Godley.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.