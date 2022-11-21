Guyer's Trey Joyner (3) jukes to avoid a McKinney Boyd defender during the teams' game earlier this season. The Wildcats are set to play Trophy Club Byron Nelson in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs this week.
An action-packed week of playoff games ended with all three Denton-area high school football teams moving on to the next round.
The competition level continues to rise as the playoff field narrows down with just 16 teams left in each classification after last week's games. Wins in their area round contests meant Guyer, Argyle and Aubrey are among those advancees set to play in the regional semifinals this week.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reflects on how they each made it happen below.
Guyer doesn't flinch in shootout with Scots
In an offensive slugfest featuring 105 combined points between the two teams, the Wildcats found ways to muster more offense than Highland Park and came out with a 63-42 victory.
Guyer (12-0) scored on eight of its 10 offensive possessions, kneeling out the end of the first half and end of the game on its two non-scoring drives. Those 63 points marked the Wildcats' highest scoring total of the season, an impressive feat against the 16th-ranked and previously unbeaten Scots (11-1).
Quarterback Jackson Arnold — a five-star Oklahoma commit — put on a performance worthy of his high regard across the country. Arnold completed 19 of his 21 pass attempts for 223 yards and two touchdowns, adding 16 carries for 110 yards and four scores on the ground.
Guyer could be in for another shootout this week in taking on Trophy Club Byron Nelson (11-1), which has scored 50.1 points per game this fall. No team has come within less than 17 points of knocking off the Wildcats yet, though.
The contest featured five turnovers and six punts along with three turnovers on downs and a missed field goal between the two teams. Running back Landon Farris' 29-yard touchdown run with 6:13 left in the second quarter proved to be the game's only score as neither side broke 300 yards of total offense.
The Eagles' (12-0) defensive prowess has been crucial to their success all year as the No. 1-ranked team in all of Class 5A Division II. They have allowed just 14.4 points per game so far and shut out each of their first two opponents after beating Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt 63-0 in the opening round of the playoffs.
Then on Saturday night, the Chaparrals came away with victory in an adrenaline-filled game that took four overtimes to decide before ultimately finishing 43-41 in the Chaps' favor.
Aubrey (10-2) trailed Center 14-7 after a quarter at Rose Stadium in Tyler, but rallied to take its first lead of the game in the third quarter. A Center touchdown midway through the fourth quarter tied the contest up before an outrageous overtime period ensued.
Wesley Huber featured prominently for the Chaps in overtime despite not having a single carry during regulation. He found the end zone four times as Aubrey's lone scorer during the extra periods, two times for touchdowns and once more on the game-winning 2-point conversion try.
Huber also played a key role on the defensive side throughout the game, tallying 10 solo tackles, 14 assisted stops and three tackles for loss. Everson Strain added 29 total tackles (six solo) while Tyler Brown had three interceptions, the biggest preventing Center's potential game-winning 2-point try in the third overtime.
Another tough test awaits the 10th-ranked Chaps this week when they take on No. 7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-2) Friday night. The Hawks have handled Van (6-5) and previously unbeaten Caddo Mills (11-1) through the first two rounds, beating them by an average margin of 34.5 points per game.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.