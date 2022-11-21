Trey Joyner juke
Guyer's Trey Joyner (3) jukes to avoid a McKinney Boyd defender during the teams' game earlier this season. The Wildcats are set to play Trophy Club Byron Nelson in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs this week.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

An action-packed week of playoff games ended with all three Denton-area high school football teams moving on to the next round.

The competition level continues to rise as the playoff field narrows down with just 16 teams left in each classification after last week's games. Wins in their area round contests meant Guyer, Argyle and Aubrey are among those advancees set to play in the regional semifinals this week.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

