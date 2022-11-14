The opening round of the high school football playoffs has come and gone, quickly ending half the entrants' seasons.
Four Denton-area teams were among those squads to fall in the bi-district round of the postseason as Ryan, Lake Dallas, Sanger and Pilot Point each saw their seasons end. Guyer, Argyle and Aubrey triumphed, however, leaving three teams standing ahead of this week's area around matchups.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down key takeaways from all seven teams' first-round showings below.
Guyer's run of dominance continues
The Wildcats have yet to lose a game this fall in 11 tries, continuing that streak in the bi-district round of the playoffs with a comfortable 42-7 win over Flower Mound Marcus on Friday.
Just one opponent has finished within even 20 points of Guyer (11-0) this fall when it knocked off state-ranked Prosper 23-6 on Sept. 16. The Wildcats' average margin of victory is at 32.8 points per game so far, a testament to their dominance throughout the season.
Losing standout defensive back Eli Bowen for the remainder of the season with an injury in the win over Marcus is a tough loss, but a deep secondary should be able to compensate. The unit has been a strength of Guyer's all year and will again be crucial Friday in a key showdown with Highland Park (11-0).
Narrow loss ends Ryan's playoff streak
Every year since 2014, the Raiders had advanced to at least the regional final round of the playoffs and lost no more than two games overall.
Both of those streaks came to an end this fall in an uncharacteristically down year for Ryan (6-4). Narrow losses to New Braunfels, Burleson Centennial and Aledo during the regular season defined a campaign of almosts for the perennial contenders.
An inability to make plays late in games doomed the Raiders in all three of those defeats, a storyline that again showed itself in their 29-28 overtime playoff loss to Red Oak. Ryan scored on its opening possession of overtime but could not stop the Hawks' ensuing touchdown and game-winning 2-point conversion.
Argyle's unbeaten run persists
The Eagles continue to be unphazed in their first year at the 5A-DII level.
After knocking off three of the classification's top 15-ranked teams to start the season, Argyle (11-0) has stayed on a roll to 11 straight wins. The Eagles picked up their latest victory with a dominant 63-0 victory over Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt that featured a running clock in the second half.
Next up is a second-round meeting with Wichita Falls Rider (8-3), which coasted to an opening-round win over Chapin (4-7) last week.
Late struggles persist in Lake Dallas' loss
The 2022 season was a tale of two halves for the Falcons.
Lake Dallas (7-4) opened the season 6-0, its best start since 2007, with a majority of those wins coming by comfortable margins. A narrow 54-48 overtime win over Frisco Memorial at the end of that streak foreshadowed struggles to come, though, as the Falcons lost three straight from there before making the playoffs with a Week 11 win over Denton High.
Falling 31-14 to Grapevine continued the team's recent struggles as an offense that was potent early in the year struggled to finish drives with points.
Chaps roll through playoff opener
A pair of losses in nondistrict play seem like a distant memory for the Chaparrals as they rattled off their eighth straight victory Thursday in dominating Dallas Lincoln (3-8) by a score of 63-12.
Ever since suffering early losses to Anna and Arlington Seguin, Aubrey (9-2) has been relatively untouchable in rolling to an undefeated district championship. The Chaps finished the regular season with the No. 10 ranking in all of 4A-DII as a result.
Aubrey will look to keep that momentum rolling Saturday when it travels to Tyler to take on Center (8-3) in the area round of the playoffs.
Indians see offensive slugfest end season
A 4-0 start against nondistrict foes had Sanger out to a promising start to its 2022 season heading into district play.
Following that up with a pair of relatively surprising losses early in district, though, tempered off some of that momentum before the Indians (7-4) won three of their last four games to make the playoffs. A 69-55 loss to Caddo Mills in the first round of the playoffs ended their season as the two teams combined to score 63 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Quarterback Logan Lewis and running back Steven Bush were among several key players to see their senior years end with the defeat. Bush ran for 896 yards and 16 touchdowns on the year while Lewis ran for 716 yards and 14 scores and threw for 1,954 yards and 16 more touchdowns, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Pilot Point suffers shutout loss
The Bearcats' road just to making the playoffs was an unlikely one, winning one district game on a last-second field goal and taking their district's fourth playoff spot via tiebreaker.
After winning its season opener over Callisburg, Pilot Point (3-8) lost five straight games before winning two of its last four to sneak into the postseason.
A productive connection between quarterback Wyatt Smith and wide receiver Asten Kirby helped make that run possible, with Kirby hauling in 71 passes for 1,137 yards and 16 touchdowns and Smith throwing for 1,976 yards and 19 scores. The pair were limited to minimal yardage in the squad's 41-0 playoff loss to Tuscola Jim Ned.
Although the seniors will not return next fall, they played a key role in Pilot Point making its sixth consecutive playoff berth.