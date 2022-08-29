Guyer takeaways
Buy Now

Guyer's Eli Bowen (18) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass against Rockwall-Heath on Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. 

 Al Key/DRC

With the first week of high school football season complete, Denton-area teams came away with varying levels of confidence from their 2022 season openers.

All 11 UIL schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area were in action and combined for an 8-3 record across two games Thursday and nine on Friday. We explore one key takeaway from every team’s Week 1 showing below.

Argyle takeaways
Buy Now

Argyle wide receiver Jaaqwan Felton (19) gains yardage against Melissa during their game Friday at Eagle Stadium in Argyle.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you