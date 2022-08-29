With the first week of high school football season complete, Denton-area teams came away with varying levels of confidence from their 2022 season openers.
All 11 UIL schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area were in action and combined for an 8-3 record across two games Thursday and nine on Friday. We explore one key takeaway from every team’s Week 1 showing below.
Guyer boasts elite defensive backfield
OK, this may have been a bit obvious coming into the season, but having three four-star recruits in one secondary is a pretty good recipe for success.
Peyton Bowen, Ryan Yaites and Eli Bowen make for a formidable trio that gave Rockwall-Heath fits Thursday in the Wildcats’ 47-14 win. Peyton Bowen jumped a route for an impressive pick-six, Eli Bowen ripped a ball out of a receiver’s hands after a catch and took it to the house while Yaites came through with strong coverage several times. It’s a trio capable of making many offenses look foolish this fall as they often did last year.
Offensive firepower aplenty for Bengals
Bringing back starting quarterback Keegan Byrd, top running back Jaylon Burton and leading receiver Ja’Ryan Wallace seemed to bode well for Braswell heading into the season.
The trio proved pivotal in the Bengals’ 45-20 blowout of Eaton. Byrd led the way with 272 passing yards for two touchdowns and 82 rushing yards for one score. Wallace chipped in 128 receiving yards and two scores while Burton racked up 187 rushing yards and three touchdowns. How well those three fare as the season goes on will go a long way toward determining Braswell’s ceiling as it looks to break into the Class 6A playoffs.
Growth needed for young Ryan defense
Although there were issues across the board for the Raiders in their loss to New Braunfels, defensive struggles certainly played a key part.
Returning just four starters on that side of the ball left Ryan with less experience than normal this year. A strong start where the Raiders jumped out to as much as a 33-14 lead early in the second half showed promise, but the unit surrendered 20 unanswered points to finish out the game. Some growing pains were expected for the young defense, but it will have to grow up fast this week in facing Bryant, one of the top teams in Arkansas’ largest classification.
Broncos show improvement in opener
Despite ultimately coming up a point short, Denton had plenty to be proud of in its 43-42 loss to Carrollton Newman Smith.
The Broncos’ offense scored more than 40 points for just the second time since 2019 as quarterback Lawson Floyd threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns while running back Coco Brown notched 151 rushing yards and one score. A seemingly serious injury to Floyd in the game’s final moments could be bad news, but the early indications are promising for a Denton team coming off consecutive one-win seasons.
Argyle finds some answers amid uncertainty
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Eagles overcame some mistakes to earn some sweet revenge in a 37-18 win over Melissa.
Two interceptions and a fumble were costly early on, but Argyle cleaned up the miscues and hit on big plays through running back RJ Bunnell and wide receivers Will Hodson and Wayne Pritts to pull away for good. Neither of the two quarterbacks it played broke a 40% completion percentage on the game, though, leaving an obvious area for improvement as the Eagles head deeper into a brutal non-district slate.
Falcons fly through air behind Bortnem
After Brendan Sorsby left for Indiana over the summer, questions arose about who would take over as Lake Dallas’ quarterback.
Junior Cade Bortnem assuaged many of those worries in the Falcons’ 34-7 win over Greenville. Bortnem completed 68.2% of his passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns while complimented by a strong run game. The signal caller's continued growth will remain a key for an experienced squad looking to break into the playoffs.
Close call raises concerns for Aubrey
It came down to the final minute Friday night before the Chaparrals pulled ahead for a 28-24 win over Sunnyvale.
Star running back Braylon Colgrove was limited to 10 carries for 13 yards in the game as Aubrey’s Wing-T offense was held to 207 rushing yards and the defense provided one of the Chaps’ four touchdowns. Improvement will be needed this week as they face a tough opponent in Anna.
Strides needed for Krum to contend
Coming off a string of difficult seasons, the Bobcats got out to a rough start to 2022 with a 41-16 loss to Burkburnett.
There were some positive signs on the offensive side as quarterback Ty Taber threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns while running back Devrin Brown notched 20 carries for 133 yards. Shoring up the defense will be key to Krum’s pursuit of its first district win since 2016.
Rampant run game emerges for Sanger
Losing much of its offensive line and 92% of its rushing yards from last season left some uncertainty around Sanger’s run game heading into 2022.
Steven Bush and Kyle Watts emerged as immediate answers in a 49-35 defeat of Burkburnett. Bush racked up 153 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries while Watts added three carries for 92 yards and two scores. Leaning on that run game early could be very beneficial for an inexperienced offense.
Pilot Point off to solid start under Peacock
A strong defensive performance combined with adequate offense powered the Bearcats to a 28-13 win over Callisburg.
Quarterback Wyatt Smith threw for 200 yards and a touchdown in addition to rushing for a score. Wide receiver Asten Kirby chipped in 146 receiving yards and one touchdown. The young defense impressed in Week 1 and could be the group’s strength early in the year while it continues filling holes left by losing both its leading rusher and receiver.
Blowout win points to Lions’ growth
Having dropped six of its last seven games in 2021, Ponder opened its season with plenty of positive signs.
It dominated Valley View 61-14 in a game the Lions led 57-0 at halftime. Quarterback Clifton Cooper threw for 505 yards and seven touchdowns while running for another score in Ponder’s up-tempo offense. How well the offense can continue to produce will help determine whether the Lions contend for a playoff spot and beyond.