Guyer's Ahmed Yussuf
Buy Now

Guyer’s Ahmed Yussuf (30), pictured running during the Wildcats’ 2022 game against Rockwall-Heath, is one of the Wildcats’ key returners heading into their season opener against the Hawks this fall.

 Al Key/For the DRC

The Friday night lights finally return this week.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags