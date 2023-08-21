Sunny to partly cloudy. Near record high temperatures. High around 105F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 22, 2023 @ 4:53 am
Guyer’s Ahmed Yussuf (30), pictured running during the Wildcats’ 2022 game against Rockwall-Heath, is one of the Wildcats’ key returners heading into their season opener against the Hawks this fall.
High school athletics reporter
The Friday night lights finally return this week.
Ten of the 11 UIL teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area are set to open their seasons this week, while Ponder has a Week 1 bye before diving into 10 straight weeks of games.
Several squads’ game times have been pushed back due to the record heat across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, though a few remain unchanged to this point.
The Record-Chronicle has the most up-to-date game times below, which will be updated if more kickoff times shift in the coming days.
7:30 p.m. Friday at Carrico Stadium in Little Elm
8 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium in Rockwall
7 p.m. Thursday at UMHB’s Crusader Stadium in Belton
7:30 p.m. Thursday at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton
8 p.m. Friday at Coach Kenny Deel Stadium in Melissa
7:30 p.m. Friday in Greenville
8 p.m. Friday at Chaparral Stadium in Aubrey
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bearcat Stadium in Whitesboro
7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium in Sanger
7:30 p.m. Friday at Massey Stadium in Pilot Point
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Your weekly guide to surviving college and thriving in Denton.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.