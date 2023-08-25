Ten of the 11 UIL high school football teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area got their seasons underway this week as the Friday night lights returned.
Area squads amassed a combined record of 3-7 on the week amid a tough start as Guyer, Ryan and Lake Dallas took the only three victories. Ponder was the lone team not in action as it took a Week 1 bye before playing 10 straight weeks of games the rest of the way.
The Record-Chronicle runs down all of the week's results below.
Thursday
Ryan 27, New Braunfels 24
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and video of their last-second, game-winning touchdown pass.
Carrollton Newman Smith 39, Denton High 7
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information, photos and quotes from Denton High head coach Billy Miller.
Friday
Northwest Eaton 28, Braswell 22
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes from Braswell coach Kent Laster.
Guyer 42, Rockwall-Heath 14
Guyer started its 2023 season with a bang, dominating Rockwall-Heath 42-14 in Rockwall.
The Wildcats defeated their former head coach Rodney Webb in the process. Webb led the program through the 2020 and 2021 seasons before leaving to become the athletic director at Highland Park, then returning to coaching with Rockwall-Heath this offseason.
Guyer rode its defense in the second half shutting out the Hawks 28-0 in the final two quarters. Its defense allowed just 162 total yards of offense.
Guyer’s Logan McLaughlin led the way for the Wildcats, going 10-15 for 195 and three touchdowns. A slew of Guyer's rushers, led by Sterling Schneider’s 51 yards, compiled 180 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
The Wildcats will welcome Aledo to C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Sept. 1 for their first home game of the season.
Melissa 50, Argyle 14
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information, photos and quotes from head coach Todd Rodgers.
Lake Dallas 38, Greenville 7
The Falcons soared to victory Friday night, starting their season with a 38-7 road victory over Greenville.
Lake Dallas will stay on the road for Week 2, as it travels to take on Frisco Centennial on Thursday, Aug. 31. Greenville also be in Frisco, taking on Liberty High School and also on Aug. 31.
Sunnyvale 24, Aubrey 21
Aubrey dropped its season opener Friday to Sunnyvale, 24-21, at Aubrey High School. The Chaparrals will travel to face state-ranked Anna on Sept. 1, while Sunnyvale will travel to Terrell.
Whitesboro 49, Krum 26
Krum dropped its season opener in Whitesboro Friday, 49-26.
The Bobcats will travel to Burkburnett on Sept. 1 before their first home game on Sept. 8. Whitesboro will travel to Bells on Sept. 1.
Fort Worth Benbrook 49, Sanger 26
The Sanger Indians dropped their season opener to Fort Worth Benbrook 49-26 at Sanger High School.
Sanger will travel to Ferris on Sept. 1, while Benbrook will host Iowa Park on Aug. 31.
Callisburg 55, Pilot Point 24
Callisburg dominated the Bearcats 55-24 at Massey Stadium to start the 2023 season.
Pilot Point will travel to Plainview on Sept. 1 before returning to Pilot Point to host Farmersville on Sept. 9. Callisburg hosts Pottsboro on Sept. 1.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.