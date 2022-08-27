After Guyer and Ryan got high school football season started Thursday night, the other nine Denton-area teams opened their seasons on Friday.
Combined, the 11 schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area went 8-3 in their Week 1 matchups. The Record-Chronicle had coverage of Guyer's defense featuring in a blowout of Rockwall-Heath, Ryan collapsing in the second half against New Braunfels, Argyle earning some revenge against Melissa and Denton High losing a nail-biter to Newman Smith.
Check out our roundup of the seven other area games below.
Braswell 45, Northwest Eaton 20
An offensive explosion for 577 total yards fueled the Bengals in their blowout win over Eaton.
Coach Cody Moore’s bunch was led by running back Jaylon Burton’s 187 rushing yards and three touchdowns along with 128 receiving yards and two scores from wide receiver Ja’Ryan Wallace. Quarterback Keegan Byrd completed 21 of 37 passes for 272 yards and the two touchdowns while rushing for 82 yards and a score.
After an early feeling out period where neither side could score, Braswell struck first when Byrd connected with Wallace for a 53-yard touchdown with 2:17 left in the first quarter. Eaton answered on its next drive with a nine-yard passing touchdown but missed the extra point.
The teams again exchanged touchdowns on consecutive drives in the second quarter before Burton found the end zone on consecutive drives to break it open to 28-13 heading into halftime. Eaton had the lone third quarter score before the Bengals tacked on their last two scores in the fourth courtesy of Burton and Byrd to seal the win.
Lake Dallas 34, Greenville 7
A dominant defensive showing and efficient performance from new starting quarterback Cade Bortnem helped the Falcons cruise to a season-opening victory.
Lake Dallas’ defense allowed just 91 yards and zero points on the night as Greenville’s lone score came on special teams. Bortnem showed strong command of the offense in completing 15 of 22 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Dylan Brauchle added 116 rushing yards and a score while three wide receivers found the end zone.
The Falcons rode a seven-play, 75-yard opening drive to their first score of the contest 3:32 into the opening quarter when Bortnem found Keonde Henry for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Bortnem then orchestrated a lengthy second quarter drive culminating in a Niki Gray touchdown catch to double Lake Dallas’ lead.
Answering with a return for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, Greenville did not stay within seven for long as the Falcons added another score before halftime on a Brauchle run. From there, Lake Dallas sealed the final margin with a pair of field goals and a touchdown pass from Bortnem to Evan Weinberg.
Aubrey 28, Sunnyvale 24
Despite star running back Braylon Colgrove being limited to 10 carries for 13 yards, the No. 11 Chaparrals found a way to win a close one over No. 19 Sunnyvale.
Running back Emerson Cagle paced Aubrey’s Slot-T offense with 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns while fellow Colgrove added one score even in his limited production. A pick-six by defensive back Gabe Plumb provided a fourth and necessary score in the contest.
The Chaps struggled to find much momentum early as Colgrove fumbled on the first possession and Sunnyvale scored the first quarter’s only touchdown on a 26-yard pass. The Raiders doubled their lead 2:54 into the second quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass. Aubrey answered with a lengthy drive capped by Colgrove’s touchdown and then got Plumb’s pick-six on the next drive to tie things up at 14 early in the second half.
A muffed punt by the Chaps helped Sunnyvale get a field goal before they missed one themselves on the next drive. Cagle’s first score gave Aubrey the lead early in the fourth quarter, but Sunnyvale retook the lead with a 17-yard touchdown pass. The Chaps then forced a crucial fumble late in the contest and Cagle punched in a run with 38 seconds left to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
Whitesboro 41, Krum 16
The Bobcats could not quite find their footing during a blowout loss to Whitesboro in their season opener.
It marks a difficult start to Chuck Caniford’s first year as the head coach at Krum. The Bobcats went 4-6 last season with all four victories coming from their six-game non-district slate. They will host Burkburnett next week in a second consecutive home game.
Sanger 49, Fort Worth Benbrook 35
A strong offensive showing has the Indians off to a positive start with their second consecutive season-opening win over Benbrook.
Rocky Smart’s bunch dominated the Bobcats 56-7 in last year’s season opener. Sanger will be back in town next Friday for its home opener against Ferris after making the trip down to Fort Worth this week.
Pilot Point 28, Callisburg 13
The Bearcats got started on the right foot in coach Kyle Peacock’s first season as head coach after Danny David’s retirement.
Pilot Point is set for its home opener next Friday when it hosts Plainview (Okla.) in the second of its four non-district clashes this fall. The Bearcats edged out a 30-28 win over Plainview in their season opener last year.
Ponder 64, Valley View 14
The Lions opened their campaign with a dominant win over Valley View, knocking off the Eagles for a third consecutive season.
Ponder jumped all over Valley View early with 31 points in the first quarter alone and a 57-0 lead at halftime. Scoring one touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters helped the Eagles bring the final margin a bit closer, but by then it was a classic case of too little, too late.