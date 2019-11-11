The road to Garland and the UIL state volleyball tournament continues on Tuesday for six Denton-area teams.
Guyer, Denton, Argyle, Krum, Sanger and Ponder will each compete in the regional quarterfinals with a trip to the regional tournament on the line.
Guyer takes on Mansfield in the Class 6A Region I quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. at Grapevine High School. A win would propel the Lady Wildcats to the regional tournament for the first time.
The winner of Guyer and Mansfield plays the winner of Arlington Martin and Midland in the 6A Region I semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday at Birdville ISD’s Thomas Coliseum.
Denton plays Grapevine in the Class 5A Region I quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. at Coppell High School. If the Lady Broncos win, they would play the winner of Aledo and Canyon Randall at 6 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Coronado High School in the 5A Region I semifinal.
Argyle takes on Stephenville in the 4A Region I quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. at Weatherford High School in the old gym. The 4A Region I semifinal is at 5 p.m. Friday at McMurry University in Abilene.
The winner of Argyle and Stephenville will play the winner of Hereford and Dumas.
Argyle’s District 8-4A bunkmate Krum takes on defending 4A state champion Decatur at 7 p.m. at Ryan High School. The winner will play the winner of Pampa and Canyon in the other 4A Region I semifinal at McMurry University at 7 p.m. Friday.
In 4A Region II, Sanger meets Celina at 7 p.m. at Frisco Memorial High School. The winner advances to the Region II semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Poteet High School.
Ponder rounds out Denton-area schools competing in the third round. The Lady Lions play Van Alstyne at 6:30 p.m. at Tioga High School. With a win, Ponder would advance to the 3A Region II semifinal against the winner of New Boston and Prairiland.
That match is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian High School.