SANGER — When Sanger played Boyd on opening night last month, it was the nightcap of a dual with Glen Rose. The Lady Indians had just finished up a five-set loss in the first match, and Boyd wasted no time ending their night with a textbook sweep.
Sanger was far more rested in Tuesday’s rematch, but the outcome was the same.
Despite battling the Lady Yellowjackets point-for-point for most of the evening, Sanger couldn’t quite come up with the plays it needed in the clutch as Boyd scratched out a 28-26, 25-23, 25-15 road win.
Riley Braziel had a match-high 16 kills for the Lady Yellowjackets, who rallied from a 24-20 deficit to win the first set. Boyd then proceeded to blow a 15-4 lead in the second before rallying again.
Sanger trailed 17-9 at one point in the third frame but could not mount another rally.
Carly Schmucker, a sophomore, recorded 11 kills for Sanger, which saw its record fall to 3-7.
“Not too upset with the first two sets, but that last set — we’ve got this habit of digging a hole. Usually we show fight, but our fight didn’t come back in that one,” Sanger coach Scott Montgomery said. “That’s not to take anything away from [Boyd]. Number 10 is a stud; they’ve got some really good players out there, and they were playing smart. We were getting out of system, and once we were out of system, they got the advantage.”
Montgomery did stress that his team’s performance was significantly better overall than its loss to the Lady Yellowjackets last month. Boyd won that one 25-17, 25-20, 25-16.
Had a few more points gone the Lady Indians’ way, the rematch may have turned out a lot different.
There were 12 lead changes in the first set alone as neither team could build clear momentum. With Boyd leading 18-16 later in the frame, Sanger went on an 8-2 run to set up set point.
But the Lady Indians only scored two points the rest of the way.
After coming up gut-wrenchingly short in that first set, Sanger appeared to be shellshocked heading into the second frame. Boyd rattled off a 12-0 run to take a seemingly insurmountable lead as it continued to feed Braziel on the outside. Sanger kept chipping away, though, and a 15-4 score quickly became 21-14 and then 23-23. But again, Boyd came away with the final two points to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
The third set didn’t have near the same fireworks, much to Montgomery’s chagrin.
“It was us making silly errors. They were basically saying, ‘We challenge you to score,’ and we weren’t doing it,” Montgomery said. “With that said, it’s hard to get too frustrated. It’s been a weird start to the season with so many injuries and new girls stepping in. Hopefully, it settles down since district is next week.”