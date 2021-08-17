Volleyball roundup: Visiting Ryan sweeps Carrollton Creekview Staff report Aug 17, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CARROLLTON — Ryan continued its hot start to the 2021 season with a straight-set win (25-13, 25-22, 26-24) over Carrollton Creekview.As a team, Ryan (9-3) scored seven aces in the match with Shian Blacksher and Lexy Bice each tallying two. Blacksher also had a team-high 19 assists to go along with three digs.Darla Crow led Ryan with 10 kills and added three blocks. KK Haley led the defensive effort with 21 digs, followed by Halli Keese with 13.Ryan will head to the Granbury Classic starting with pool play on Thursday along with 31 other teams.Flower Mound d. GuyerFLOWER MOUND — Guyer fell in four sets 25-21, 26-28, 25-21, 25-16 to state powerhouse Flower Mound.Gracey Campbell and Kyndal Stowers each had 13 kills to lead the Guyer offense while Carrie Aune came up with 23 digs to anchor the defense.Guyer meets up with Dallas Bishop Lynch on Thursday as the Lady Wildcats continue their nonconference slate.Argyle d. Frisco Lebanon TrailFRISCO — Argyle won its fifth straight match by sweeping Frisco Lebanon Trail 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 in a cross-classification matchup.Shaye Feely and Jessie Moore led the way for Argyle (8-1) with eight and seven kills, respectively, with Olivia Sanchez, Camryn Heiser, Allison Hesselgesser and Katherine Holtman each adding five.Argyle also scored nine aces on the night, led by Sidney Payne.Jada Price was big on the defensive front with 20 digs, followed by Tally Grissom with 17.Argyle heads to Fredericksburg next for a weekend tournament.Nocona d. PonderNOCONA — Ponder fell to Nocona on the road 25-14, 16-25, 25-13, 25-18 to fall to 5-6 on the young season.Kaelyn McWilliams tallied 35 digs on the night to lead Ponder as Devyn Weiland added 14. Campbell Laney and Heather Crumpton combined for 18 assists, and Sawyer Mulkey scored six kills in the setback.Ponder travels to the Glen Rose Tournament slated for Friday and Saturday.Lucas Lovejoy d. BraswellLUCAS — In a match up against the reigning 5A state champions, Braswell fell in straight sets to Lucas Lovejoy 25-20, 25-11, 25-13.Kamille Gibson led Braswell (6-4) with eight kills, followed by Jena Kennon with five. Gibson also added eight digs on the night.Braswell has a dual match on Friday against Flower Mound Marcus and Mesquite Horn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ryan Braswell Sport Volleyball Ace Match Shian Blacksher Kill Carrollton Creekview Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine July - August 2021 Denton County: Room for Improvement Spotlight on Denton Influencers and Innovators: UNT men's basketball coach Grant McCasland To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Denton takes down Aubrey in battle of 2020 region finalists Denton County health director addresses third doses for adults, first doses for children amid vaccine confusion Framing movie stars underwater: ‘Jungle Cruise’ aquatic cameraman dives into the craft Krum downs Lake Dallas with relentless defense, timely offense TWU's Chancellor Feyten talks pandemic unknowns with Record-Chronicle Video-only visits here to stay at Denton County Jail UNT feeling good about pieces on lines, now it's a matter of finding where they fit Police: Damage to new homes could cost up to $10,000