DRC_Ryan Raiders

CARROLLTON — Ryan continued its hot start to the 2021 season with a straight-set win (25-13, 25-22, 26-24) over Carrollton Creekview.

As a team, Ryan (9-3) scored seven aces in the match with Shian Blacksher and Lexy Bice each tallying two. Blacksher also had a team-high 19 assists to go along with three digs.

Darla Crow led Ryan with 10 kills and added three blocks. KK Haley led the defensive effort with 21 digs, followed by Halli Keese with 13.

Ryan will head to the Granbury Classic starting with pool play on Thursday along with 31 other teams.

Flower Mound d. Guyer

FLOWER MOUND — Guyer fell in four sets 25-21, 26-28, 25-21, 25-16 to state powerhouse Flower Mound.

Gracey Campbell and Kyndal Stowers each had 13 kills to lead the Guyer offense while Carrie Aune came up with 23 digs to anchor the defense.

Guyer meets up with Dallas Bishop Lynch on Thursday as the Lady Wildcats continue their nonconference slate.

Argyle d. Frisco Lebanon Trail

FRISCO — Argyle won its fifth straight match by sweeping Frisco Lebanon Trail 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 in a cross-classification matchup.

Shaye Feely and Jessie Moore led the way for Argyle (8-1) with eight and seven kills, respectively, with Olivia Sanchez, Camryn Heiser, Allison Hesselgesser and Katherine Holtman each adding five.

Argyle also scored nine aces on the night, led by Sidney Payne.

Jada Price was big on the defensive front with 20 digs, followed by Tally Grissom with 17.

Argyle heads to Fredericksburg next for a weekend tournament.

Nocona d. Ponder

NOCONA — Ponder fell to Nocona on the road 25-14, 16-25, 25-13, 25-18 to fall to 5-6 on the young season.

Kaelyn McWilliams tallied 35 digs on the night to lead Ponder as Devyn Weiland added 14. Campbell Laney and Heather Crumpton combined for 18 assists, and Sawyer Mulkey scored six kills in the setback.

Ponder travels to the Glen Rose Tournament slated for Friday and Saturday.

Lucas Lovejoy d. Braswell

LUCAS — In a match up against the reigning 5A state champions, Braswell fell in straight sets to Lucas Lovejoy 25-20, 25-11, 25-13.

Kamille Gibson led Braswell (6-4) with eight kills, followed by Jena Kennon with five. Gibson also added eight digs on the night.

Braswell has a dual match on Friday against Flower Mound Marcus and Mesquite Horn.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!