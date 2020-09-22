BRIDGEPORT — A strong offensive performance helped led the way for the Argyle Lady Eagles on Tuesday evening, as they defeated Bridgeport on the road in four sets (25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13) to get the win.
Jessie Moore was excellent in the scoring department for Argyle on the night with 21 kills. Ella Payne was just behind with 18 kills and Andie Peli had 19 assists.
The Lady Eagles improve to an impressive 15-5 overall with a 3-2 record in district matchups. They will take on Krum on the road in a massive district showdown this Friday.
Denton d. John Paul II
The Denton Lady Broncos continued their quick start to the season on Tuesday with a dominant win over John Paul II in three sets for a final line of 25-13, 25-12, 25-16.
Taylor Thomas and Tessa Gerwig each had 10 kills for the Lady Broncos offense in the contest while Abby Folsom tallied a stat line of 20 assists, nine digs, two aces and three kills for Denton.
With the victory, Denton now sits at 4-0 on the season.
Pilot Point d. S&S Consolidated
SADLER — It was all smiles for the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats as they took care of business against S&S Consolidated on the road in strong fashion in three sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-7) to take home the win.
Shelby Malone and Alyssa David were the two standouts for Pilot Point with David picking up 10 kills and eight digs while Malone had eight kills and eight digs.
The Lady Bearcats are now an excellent 4-1 in district play and will face off against Callisburg next Tuesday.
Lake Dallas d. Lewisville
LEWISVILLE — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons dispatched Lewisville in unceremonious terms Tuesday, taking them down in three sets to for a final line of 25-21, 25-17, 25-20.
Caelyn Gunn was solid in the Lake Dallas effort with seven kills, a block and four aces while Macie Banks and Candace Collier combined for 10 kills and seven blocks.
The Lady Falcons will take on Flower Mound Marcus this Friday following Tuesday’s victory.
Ryan d. Sherman
The Ryan Lady Raiders came out on the right side of their matchup with Sherman on Tuesday, recovering from a dropped first set to win the next three for a final line of 15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21.
Halle Mitchell led the way with 11 kills and three blocks for the Lady Raiders with Halli Keese and Darla Crow combining for 12 kills as well.
Ryan moves to 4-1 overall and will next play Burleson.
Braswell d. Sherman, Ryan
The Braswell Lady Bengals swept their double-header on Tuesday against Sherman and Ryan, taking down both Sherman (25-8, 25-16, 25-11) and Ryan (25-23, 25-21, 27-25) in three sets.
Against Sherman the Lady Bengals were led by Kaeden Robinson and Hailey Sayre with seven kills each while Macie Jenkins totaled six aces and 15 service points.
Game two saw a Braswell offense again led by Robinson with 14 kills, with Whitley Curtis tallying seven kills of her own. Kamile Gibson held down the defensive end with three blocks.
Aubrey d. Sanger
AUBREY — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals were able to finish the job against Sanger on Tuesday evening with an outstanding offensive performance to pick up a win in four sets for a final line of 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-20.
Sydney Garrison was spectacular with 22 kills and two blocks for the Aubrey offensive attack while Katie Schmitz had 14 kills and four blocks.
The Lady Chaps improve to 3-1 in district with a 9-4 overall record. They will travel to take on Melissa on Friday.
Ponder d. Callisburg
PONDER — The Ponder Lady Lions extended their winning streak to a modest three games on Tuesday against Callisburg by bouncing back from a tough first set to take the next three and seal a win in four sets (19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23).
Cordie Ford had a phenomenal 21 kills and 17 digs for Ponder with Harper Mulkey racking up 18 kills and 19 digs. Averee Tipton also had a whopping 47 assists on the night.
The Lady Lions now sit at an impressive 4-1 in their district play with a 9-10 overall record.
Editors note: Krum did not submit scores from their game.