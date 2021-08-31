DRC_Sanger Indians

SANGER — Sanger took down Ponder 25-21, 25-12, 16-25, 25-12 on Tuesday night.

Philomina Klotz led the Ponder offense with eight kills and added five blocks, and Kaelyn McWilliams and Devyn Weiland each tallied 13 digs on the night. Weiland also added two aces.

Ponder travels to Aubrey on Friday for its penultimate nondistrict game of the season.

Aubrey d. Nevada CommunityNEVADA — Sydney Garrison’s double-double powered Aubrey to a sweep over Nevada Community 25-12, 25-16, 24-14, and the Lady Chaparrals improved to 14-4.

Garrison had a team-high 15 kills, followed by Lexie Temple with seven. Olivia Starr and Gracie Bell contributed with 15 and 12 assists, respectively.

On defense, Temple led Aubrey with four blocks, and Makayla Johnson’s 13 led the team in digs. Garrison also added 10 digs.

Aubrey hosts Ponder on Friday.

Ponder claims consolation title

NOCONA — On Sunday, Ponder wrapped up the Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake Tournament, going 2-1 and claiming the tournament’s consolation championship.

Ponder fell to Celina (25-11, 25-16) before downing Nocona (25-21, 23-25, 26-24) and Archer City (25-20, 25-22). Sophomores Philomina Klotz and Sawyer Mulkey earned All-Tournament Team nods.

Mulkey tallied a team-best 13 kills on the final day along with two aces and seven digs. Klotz added 10 kills and five blocks. Kaelyn McWilliams scored 32 digs on defense and added two aces.

