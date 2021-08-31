Volleyball roundup: Sanger downs Ponder in four sets Staff report Aug 31, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SANGER — Sanger took down Ponder 25-21, 25-12, 16-25, 25-12 on Tuesday night.Philomina Klotz led the Ponder offense with eight kills and added five blocks, and Kaelyn McWilliams and Devyn Weiland each tallied 13 digs on the night. Weiland also added two aces.Ponder travels to Aubrey on Friday for its penultimate nondistrict game of the season.Aubrey d. Nevada CommunityNEVADA — Sydney Garrison’s double-double powered Aubrey to a sweep over Nevada Community 25-12, 25-16, 24-14, and the Lady Chaparrals improved to 14-4.Garrison had a team-high 15 kills, followed by Lexie Temple with seven. Olivia Starr and Gracie Bell contributed with 15 and 12 assists, respectively.On defense, Temple led Aubrey with four blocks, and Makayla Johnson’s 13 led the team in digs. Garrison also added 10 digs.Aubrey hosts Ponder on Friday.Ponder claims consolation titleNOCONA — On Sunday, Ponder wrapped up the Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake Tournament, going 2-1 and claiming the tournament’s consolation championship.Ponder fell to Celina (25-11, 25-16) before downing Nocona (25-21, 23-25, 26-24) and Archer City (25-20, 25-22). Sophomores Philomina Klotz and Sawyer Mulkey earned All-Tournament Team nods.Mulkey tallied a team-best 13 kills on the final day along with two aces and seven digs. Klotz added 10 kills and five blocks. Kaelyn McWilliams scored 32 digs on defense and added two aces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ponder Philomina Klotz Sport Kaelyn Mcwilliams Kill Dig Devyn Weiland Block Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine Best of Denton 2021 Find out if your favorites made the list. Categories include: Auto - Bars & Nightlife - Beauty Life & Fun - Eats - For the Home - Healthy Living Pets - Real Estate - Services - Shopping To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Why prices are soaring in Denton and when they might come down Ryan Lady Raiders pick up another big win ahead of district play next week Plano West outlasts Guyer in five-set thriller Denton County reaches new high in percentage of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients Texas adds Denton schools to list of those defying Gov. Abbott Denton man's Molotov cocktail malfunctions in parking lot brawl Denton County confirms another 458 coronavirus infections Volleyball roundup: Sanger downs Ponder in four sets