Volleyball roundup: Ryan makes quick work of Lewisville on Friday Staff report Sep 3, 2021

The Ryan Lady Raiders dispatched Lewisville on Friday evening at home, winning in four sets (25-18, 28-26, 25-18, 25-15).Darla Crow and Halli Keese teamed up with 17 kills and 19 kills, respectively, while each also had four blocks. Keese also had 29 digs while Kanisia Haley recorded 23 assists and 20 digs.Ryan will be at Princeton on Tuesday and is now 21-10 this season.Guyer d. DentonIt was not the result Denton wanted on Friday night against crosstown rival Guyer, as the Lady Broncos were bested in four sets (25-20, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19).Abby Folsom had 26 assists and nine digs for Denton, while Katie Thomas racked up nine kills and three blocks. Lauren Perry and Tessa Gerwig combined for 14 kills and eight blocks.Following the loss, the Lady Broncos fall to 18-9 on the year. They'll host Wichita Falls on Tuesday.Aubrey d. PonderAUBREY — There was not much to write home about for the Ponder Lady Lions in their bout with Aubrey, with the Lady Chaparrals sweeping Ponder 25-14, 25-20, 25-7.Ponder's Sawyer Mulkey and Jasmine Taylor combined for eight kills and nine digs in the loss.The Lady Lions will be on the road this Tuesday at Pottsboro.