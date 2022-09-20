A pair of crosstown matchups headlined a jam packed slate of Tuesday night area volleyball games.
Ryan and Guyer prevailed with important wins over district mates Denton and Braswell. Eight of the 11 area squads ventured deeper into their district slates while three others played their final nondistrict contests.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down how many of the area teams' matches played out and key players from several below.
Guyer 3, Braswell 1
The long-awaited return of Guyer star Kyndal Stowers turned out to be pivotal in the Lady Wildcats' four-set victory over Braswell.
Read the Denton Record-Chronicle's full story on the match, which details what the return meant to Stowers and how the game played out.
Ryan 3, Denton 2
The other crosstown battle took five sets to be decided as Ryan ultimately came out on top.
The Lady Raiders won the opener 25-23 before the Broncos took the second set 29-27 and the third 25-14. Ryan rallied to win the fourth 25-17 and took a tight fifth set 15-13 to win the match.
The Lady Raiders (16-17, 2-2 in district) were led by a huge night from Darla Crow, who notched 22 kills, eight blocks and three digs on the night. Aspen Hicks added 41 assists, 16 digs and five blocks while Jaida Gray chipped in 14 kills and 20 digs. Kailyn Head notched six kills and 30 digs and KK Haley had five assists and 26 digs.
For the Broncos (15-16, 0-4), Lauren Perry spearheaded the attack with 29 kills and five aces to go with 17 digs. MaKayla Whitby chipped in 10 kills while Dylan Rodriguez added 24 assists, 19 digs and three aces. Jeese Pancoast (22 digs) and Myra Memon (20 digs) helped anchor the defense.
Birdville 3, Argyle 2
Rallying from two sets down to force a decisive fifth set, the Lady Eagles did not have quite enough to earn a win. They dropped the first two sets by scores of 25-15 before rallying to win both the third and fourth sets 25-21. Birdville dominated the fifth set 15-6 to win.
Olivia Sanchez led the Eagles' (23-12, 2-2) attack with nine kills alongside seven digs. Katherine Holtman added eight kills while Jordyn Moore chipped in five kills, 19 digs and 12 assists. Sydney Payne added nine digs and 23 assists as Piper Mickenheim notched 16 digs.
Grapevine 3, Lake Dallas 0
The Falcons never found their footing in a three-set sweep against Grapevine.
Lake Dallas (7-12, 0-4) dropped first and third sets 25-14 with the second going Grapevine's way by a 25-12 margin. Next up for the Falcons is an area matchup with Denton next Tuesday.
Aubrey 3, Bridgeport 0
The Lady Chaparrals dominated Bridgeport en route to a 3-0 nondistrict sweep Tuesday. They won the opening set 25-8 before taking the second 25-13 and the third 25-10.
Tarleton State commit Sydney Garrison led the way for Aubrey (24-8) with 14 kills, 10 digs and four aces. Makayla Johnson added 11 digs and five assists while Olivia Starr had 20 assists and 10 digs. The Lady Chaps open district play Friday at Frisco Panther Creek.
Boyd 3, Pilot Point 0
A difficult campaign continued for Pilot Point on Tuesday when it dropped to 0-4 in district play with a sweep against Boyd.
The Ladycats (5-21-3, 0-4) have been swept in each of their last five matches since taking a 3-0 nondistrict win over Gainesville. They next travel to take on Valley View on Friday.
Ponder 3, Sadler S&S Consolidated 1
The Lady Lions picked up a four-set win over Sadler S&S Consolidated Tuesday to continue their unbeaten start to district play. They took the first set 25-17 and the second 25-21 before dropping a tight third set 30-28 and winning the fourth 25-20.
Olivia Todd led the way for Ponder (20-13, 4-0) with 14 kills while Philomina Klotz and Kennedy Simon had 11 apiece. Kaelyn McWilliams notched 27 digs as Campbell Laney added 22 assists and 14 digs and Heather Crumpton had 16 assists and five digs.