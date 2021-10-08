NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Ryan dropped three straight sets after winning the first in a 22-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17 loss to Birdville on Friday night.
Darla Crow had 10 kills followed by Halli Keese with nine to lead the Ryan (24-17, 2-7 District 6-5A) offensive attack. Shian Blacksher had 20 assists for Ryan and Kanisia Haley had six along with six kills.
KK Haley led the team with 25 digs, followed by Kanisia Haley with 13 and Blacksher with nine.
Ryan plays at Denton on Tuesday to continue district play.
Denton d. Richland
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Abby Folsom’s 31 assists and Lauren Perry’s double-double powered Denton to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 sweep over Richland.
Folsom also added nine digs, three kills, two blocks and an ace for Denton (25-12, 6-3 District 6-5A). Perry had a team-high 12 kills and 13 digs along with three blocks and two aces.
Katelyn Thomas chipped in with seven kills and seven digs as well as two blocks. Valerie Pena added 11 digs in the effort.
Guyer d. McKinney Boyd
McKINNEY — For the second straight match, Guyer walked out with a sweep over a McKinney team — this time McKinney Boyd, for a final line of 27-25, 25-18, 26-24.
Kyndal Stowers, fresh off her 1,000th-career kill, tacked on 22 more to her career tally and added 23 digs in the win.
Carrie Aune and Gracey Campbell led Guyer (17-9, 7-1 District 5-6A) with 18 digs each. London Hunt and Kennedi Wallace had four and three blocks, respectively.
Colleyville Heritage d. Lake Dallas
Lake Dallas fell in straight sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-20) to Colleyville Heritage on Friday night.
Caelyn Gunn had eight kills, three blocks and two aces to lead Lake Dallas (11-17, 1-8 District 6-5A). Reagan Hamm had 17 assists and Ashley Machuca and Elise Wright had five and three kills, respectively. Deborah Oh led Lake Dallas with 14 digs.
Lake Dallas faces Justin Northwest on Wednesday on the road.
Sanger d. Van Alstyne
Sanger took the last two sets after splitting the first two on the way to a 25-10, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16 win over Van Alstyne.
Carly Schmucker led Sanger (21-12-1, 4-3 District 9-4A) with 13 kills, followed by Lindzi Thomas with eight. Elaine Pomeroy and Kelsey Amyx added six each.
Sanger had four players record double-digit digs, led by Schmucker with 17, followed by Thomas with 12, and Ella Reese and Olivia Stanley each chipping in with 10. Up next for Sanger is a road matchup with Melissa on Tuesday.