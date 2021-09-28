PONDER — Ponder fell in five sets (25-23, 25-14, 23-25, 18-25, 15-8) to Paradise on Tuesday, nearly overcoming a two-set hole.
Paradise took a two-set lead on Ponder (15-20, 3-3 District 10-3A), which marched back and forced a fifth and decisive set.
Olivia Todd had a team-high nine kills to lead Ponder, followed by Philomina Klotz with eight and Jasmine Taylor with seven. Klotz also served up four aces in the setback.
Kaelyn McWilliams had 21 digs on the night, followed by Taylor with 14, to lead the defensive effort. Todd and Klotz added five and three blocks, respectively.
Ponder travels to Valley View on Friday in hopes of staying in the playoff chase.
Aubrey d. Anna
ANNA — Aubrey kept its hopes of a district title alive Tuesday with a straight-set win over Anna, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12.
Sydney Garrison led Aubrey (19-7, 4-1 District 9-4A) with 20 kills, followed by Meagan Szostek’s nine and Lexie Temple’s eight. Gracie Bell dolled out 30 assists in the win followed by Olivia Starr with four. Makayla Johnson had three of the team’s five aces on the night.
Lulu Robinson (16) and Johnson (14) led the team in digs to spearhead the defensive effort. Annaleise Sevier and Bell added seven and six digs, respectively. Temple and Garrison each had two blocks.
Aubrey travels to Van Alstyne on Friday in a match that could solidify its hold onto second place in the district standings.
Celina d. Sanger
SANGER — Looking to build on its win on Friday, Sanger fell to district-leading Celina 25-11, 25-19, 25-12 on Tuesday night.
It was the third setback in its last four for Sanger (19-10-1, 2-3 District 9-4A) as it will look to rebound with a win next Tuesday on the road against Liberty Christian in nondistrict action.