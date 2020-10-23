VALLEY VIEW — The Ponder Lady Lions wrapped up their district schedule on Friday with a nice win over Valley View in three sets for a final line of 25-13, 25-19, 25-15.
The offensive attack for Ponder was led by Harper Mulkey with 15 kills and 10 digs on the defensive side. Cordie Ford and Gracie Perryman combined for 17 kills and 24 digs also.
The Lady Lions round out district play at a sparkling 11-3 and 16-12 overall this season.
Pilot Point d. Callisburg
CALLISBURG — Despite falling behind early after the first set Friday, the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats rallied for a four-set win against Callisburg 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19.
Alyssa David racked 23 kills on offense for the Lady Bearcats in the win, with Shelby Malone totaling 17 kills, 30 digs and 14 assists.
Denton d. Lake Dallas
It was a dominant performance for Denton at home against Lake Dallas on Friday. The Lady Broncos handled the Lady Falcons in three quick sets for a final line of 25-17, 25-11, 25-18.
Leah Stolfus broke out for 17 kills for Denton in the victory while Taylor Thomas and Lauren Perry combined for 26 kills.
The Lady Broncos improve to a perfect 6-0 in district and a magnificent 10-1 overall mark.
They will travel to take on Richland next Tuesday.
Guyer d. McKinney Boyd
After dropping their previous two matches the Guyer Lady Wildcats righted the ship with a win over McKinney Boyd on Friday, taking them down in four sets (25-20, 18-25, 25-8, 25-19) to secure the win.
Kyndal Stowers was excellent with 19 kills and 14 digs for Guyer while Jordyn Williams ended her evening with 10 kills, 15 digs and three blocks.
Following their win, Guyer moves to an even 2-2 record in their district contests and 3-4 overall. They will host Little Elm on Saturday to make up a game from Oct. 6.
Springtown d. Krum
SPRINGTOWN — The Krum Lady Bobcats weren’t able to close out their district season on a high note Friday, falling to Springtown in four sets (25-14, 25-18, 16-25, 25-16) for a third-place district finish.
They end the regular season at a fantastic 20-6 overall on the year with a 8-4 district mark in those matchups.
Krum will player Fort Worth Carter-Riverside at the Fort Worth ISD Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center next Thursday.
Richland d. Ryan
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — A nine-game losing streak is now what the Ryan Lady Raiders face following their Friday night defeat at the hands of Richland, falling in four sets (25-17, 25-20, 15-25, 28-25).
Halle Mitchell did her part for Ryan with 11 kills and five digs. Darla Crow picked up eight kills and a block as well.
The Lady Raiders now sit at 4-9 overall and a disappointing 0-7 in their district showdowns. They will look to get back on track when they host Birdville next Tuesday.
Prosper d. Braswell
PROSPER — The Braswell Lady Bengals were defeated in their Friday night bout with Prosper in three sets for a final line of 25-15, 25-7, 25-7.
Braswell has now lost its last four games and will go to Little Elm on Tuesday.