Gunter d. Ponder
GUNTER — The Ponder Lady Lions continued their early season slide on Friday with a loss coming against Gunter for a final line of 25-23, 24-8, 25-19.
Harper Mulkey did a little bit of everything for Ponder by totaling eight kills, five digs and one block. Averee Tipton was all over the floor for the Lady Lions with 17 assists while Cordie Ford had five kills as well.
Ponder now sits at a less than stellar 0-6 record and will look to jump-start its season against Vernon on Saturday.
Krum d. Pottsboro
KRUM — It was the Krum Lady Bobcats who came out victorious in their matchup with Pottsboro, dispatching them in three sets (25-17, 25-14, 25-14) for the win.
Payton Lucas was phenomenal for the Lady Bobcats with 20 kills and 12 digs. Sydney Martin also had 13 digs with Mary Doyle collecting 11 kills.
Following the win, Krum continues its hot start to the season with a 6-1 record.
Nocona d. Sanger
NOCONA — The Sanger Lady Indians could not come away with a win on the road against Nocona after taking the first set, as they fell in total of four sets for a final line of 20-25, 30-28, 25-23, 25-20.
Carly Schmucker had 15 kills for the Lady Indians with Lindzi Thomas adding in another nine kills herself in the loss.
Pilot Point d. Eastern Hills
Pilot Point d. Lake Worth
PILOT POINT — The Lady Bearcats took care of business on Friday, defeating both Eastern Hills (25-18, 25-14, 25-12) and Lake Worth (25-18, 25-3, 25-12) in three sets each to sweep the doubleheader.
Alyssa David and Shelby Malone led the way for Pilot Point in kills with 10 and eight, respectively. Anna Hadowsky had a whopping 17 digs with Malone tallying 13 digs of her own.
The Lady Bearcats improved to 3-2 overall on the year following Friday’s victories.